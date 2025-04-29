‘We say Allahu Akbar when in distress’: Mehbooba Mufti on zipline operator’s chant during Pahalgam attack

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday responded to the controversy around a zipline operator allegedly shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, saying the chant is a common expression among Muslims during times of distress, just as “Jai Shree Ram” is for Hindus. She urged the central government to act against those fuelling communal tensions online. Mehbooba Mufti urged the central government to act against those fuelling communal tensions online.(HT Photo)

Mehbooba Mufti's statement comes amid suspicion expressed by a section of people over the zipline operator, which security agencies have not yet substantiated.

“There are some people on social media who are very communal... Like we say, 'Jai Shree Ram', Muslims say 'Allahu Akbar' and when we are in any difficulty, we say 'Allahu Akbar'... The government of India must take strict action against those who are spewing venom on social media...,” ANI news agency quoted Mehbooba Mufti.

The April 22 terror attack took place at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, where terrorists fired at tourists, killing 25 Indians and one Nepali national, and injuring many others.

In response, the Central government vowed harsh punishment for the attackers and those involved in plotting the assault.

What did the operator's family say?

The family of Muzamil, the zipline operator heard chanting "Allahu Akbar" during the Pahalgam terror attack, has come forward in his defence. Muzamil's father, Abdul Aziz, told the news agency that his son was terrified after the incident and broke down in tears.

"Right now, Muzamil is with the police. He was very scared, he started crying at that time. He said, 'Don't say anything to me, something happened here'," Aziz said.

Responding to the viral video in which Muzamil was heard saying "Allahu Akbar", Aziz added, “Even if the storm comes, we say Allahu Akbar. What fault do we have in this? Muzamil used to work only with the zipline; he didn't do any other work.”

He insisted that Muzamil had no wrongful intentions and was simply carrying out his duties at the time.

Controversy began after video went viral

The controversy erupted after a video of Gujarat tourist Rishi Bhatt went viral, showing him ziplining just as the Pahalgam terror attack began.

Bhatt alleged, “nine people ziplined before me, but the operator did not utter a word. When I was sliding, he spoke, and then the firing started. So, I have my suspicions about that man. He said 'Allahu Akbar' thrice and then the firing started... He looked like a regular Kashmiri.”

Bhatt recounted, “Firing started when I was ziplining... After about 20 seconds, I realised that it was a terrorist attack... and people on the ground are being killed.”

He said he witnessed 5–6 people being shot.

Describing his escape, he said, “I unlatched my belt and jumped down, took my wife and son and started running away. We saw people hiding in a spot that resembled a pit, making it difficult to spot them easily. We too hid there.”

(With ANI inputs)