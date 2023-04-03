‘We, seers of Ayodhya, welcome Rahul Gandhi,’ says Hanumangarhi temple priest

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Apr 03, 2023 10:56 PM IST

Ayodhya priest Mahant Sanjay Das, who is heir to the prestigious seat of Mahant Gyan Das, invites Rahul Gandhi to stay in Hanumangarhi temple.

A mahant at the Hanumangarhi Mandir here on Monday invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to stay on the temple premises after he vacates the government bungalow allotted to him as Member of Parliament.

Earlier, too, Congress former president Rahul Gandhi went to Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi temple.(PTI)

Gandhi was recently served a notice to vacate the bungalow following his disqualification from Lok Sabha on being convicted by a Gujarat court in a criminal defamation case and awarded a two-year sentence.

The "offer" was interpreted by some as an expression of support for the Congress from a mahant of a temple in a BJP bastion.

"We, the seers of Ayodhya, welcome Rahul Gandhi to this pious city, we offer him our place to reside," priest Sanjay Das said.

Mahant Sanjay Das is heir to the prestigious seat of Mahant Gyan Das, the elderly seer of Hanumangarhi. Sanjay Das is also the national president of the Sankat Mochan Sena.

Talking to PTI, Das said if Gandhi wants to come and live in the Hanumangarhi campus, he is most welcome.

"Rahul Gandhi must come to Ayodhya and visit Hanumangarhi and offer prayers here. There are many such ashrams in the campus area of Hanumangarhi, he should come and stay in our ashram, we will be happy," he added.

Topics
rahul gandhi ayodhya
