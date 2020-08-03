e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘His blessings first’: Why Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple is first on PM Modi’s itinerary

‘His blessings first’: Why Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple is first on PM Modi’s itinerary

The Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will perform a special puja at Hanumangarhi, a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman, and then go to Ram Janmabhoomi for the bhoomi pujan.

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 13:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mahant Raju Das, the head priest of Hanumangarhi, said they have been allocated seven minutes for Prime Minister’s rituals at the temple.
Mahant Raju Das, the head priest of Hanumangarhi, said they have been allocated seven minutes for Prime Minister’s rituals at the temple.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Hanumangarhi temple before heading out for the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the Ram temple’s construction on August 5 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya has a special reason, a priest at the 10th-century shrine has said.

The Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will perform a special puja at Hanumangarhi, a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman, and then go to Ram Janmabhoomi for the bhoomi pujan.

“Without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin. That is why Modi ji and Yogi ji are coming and will do special pooja at Hanumangarhi temple and then will lay the foundation for the construction of Ram temple at Janmabhoomi Sthal with the blessings of Hanuman ji,” Madhuvan Das, a Hanumangarhi temple, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Das said no work has been done without the blessings of Hanuman, a devotee of Lord Ram, so the first blessing will be sought from him for the smooth construction of the Ram temple.

Mahant Raju Das, the head priest of Hanumangarhi, said they have been allocated seven minutes for Prime Minister’s rituals at the temple, according to ANI.

Vedic priests will escort the Prime Minister while reciting mantras to the Hanumangarhi temple where the ceremony will also include prayers for his wellbeing and to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The head priest said only four priests are likely to conduct the prayers in the temple.

“We have to follow social distancing, these are the orders we have received from the Prime Minister’s Office. So, following the norms, no one will be allowed to touch the Prime Minister neither will they offer him ‘prasad’,” he said.

The temple town has been decked up ahead of the August 5 ceremony when PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for construction of the Ram temple.

The construction of Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone and several dignitaries from the political and religious fields are expected to take part.

tags
top news
‘His blessings first’: Why Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple is first on PM Modi’s itinerary
‘His blessings first’: Why Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple is first on PM Modi’s itinerary
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
Bihar CM expresses displeasure at IPS officer’s quarantine order
Bihar CM expresses displeasure at IPS officer’s quarantine order
‘Proud to have such a brother’: Priyanka’s emotional message for Rahul on Raksha Bandhan
‘Proud to have such a brother’: Priyanka’s emotional message for Rahul on Raksha Bandhan
Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain admits to his role, says report
Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain admits to his role, says report
Sushant Singh Rajput case probe in right direction: Anil Deshmukh
Sushant Singh Rajput case probe in right direction: Anil Deshmukh
Watch: 82-year-old woman to break 28-year-long fast with Ram temple ‘prasad’
Watch: 82-year-old woman to break 28-year-long fast with Ram temple ‘prasad’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In