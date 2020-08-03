‘Blessings from India’s ‘nari shakti’ give me great strength’: PM Modi on Raksha Bandhan

india

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 11:23 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday acknowledged Raksha Bandhan greetings from spiritual and humanitarian leader Mata Amritanandamayi and said that blessings from her and India’s ‘nari shakti’ (woman power) give him strength.

In a video message, Mata Amritanandamayi said that amid the pandemic, the country is facing many challenges from economic crisis to threat from neighbours. She hoped that the prime minister gets more courage to deal with the many challenges and take appropriate measures in the welfare of the country and its citizens amid such trying times.

“The prime minister is already doing laudable, notable work, On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God to bless the prime minister with more courage and help him take on the challenges ahead,” she said.

Respected @Amritanandamayi Ji, I am most humbled by your special Raksha Bandhan greetings. It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation.



Blessings from you, and from India’s Nari Shakti, give me great strength. They are also vital for India’s growth and progress. https://t.co/FoLQdjrxEi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

The prime minister said he is humbled by Mata Amritanandamayi’s greetings.

“It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation. Blessings from you, and from India’s Nari Shakti, give me great strength. They are also vital for India’s growth and progress,” PM tweeted out.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended Raksha Bandhan greetings to the countrymen.