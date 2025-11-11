“We stand in solidarity with the bereaved”: in SC condoles Red Fort blast victims

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of 13 people in an explosion involving a white Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort in Delhi a day earlier, with Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai conveying condolences on behalf of the judiciary and the wider legal fraternity. The statement reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the dignity of every citizen. (HT file photo)

The message was read out during a full court reference held to honour the memory of senior advocates Sharat S Javali and Jagdish Chandra Gupta, who passed away recently.

“We all are also deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives caused by the car blast that occurred in Delhi on the evening of 10th November 2025,” said CJI Gavai, adding that the Supreme Court, the judiciary, and the legal fraternity “stand in solidarity with the bereaved.”

The message stated: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are grieving, as well as with those who are injured or otherwise affected. No words can truly ease the pain of such loss, yet we hope that the collective compassion and solidarity of the nation will offer some comfort in this hour of sorrow.”

The statement reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the dignity of every citizen, praying for courage and solace for the affected families. “We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to uphold the rule of law, ensure justice, and safeguard the dignity of every citizen. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace. May courage and solace reach the bereaved families and all those who mourn this irreparable loss,” it added.

The explosion occurred on Monday evening when the white Hyundai i20 ripped through a clutch of vehicles on Netaji Subhash Marg, near the historic Red Fort, sending the area into chaos during peak traffic. Police and counter-terrorism agencies are investigating the cause of the blast, which claimed 13 lives, including all three occupants of the vehicle, and left 21 others injured. Preliminary findings show the car had been parked for nearly two hours at the Sunehri Masjid parking lot before re-entering traffic and exploding moments later.

Investigators reviewing CCTV footage said the car was first captured driving from Daryaganj Market toward the parking area near the Red Fort around 4pm. It left the lot nearly two hours later, took a U-turn near Old Delhi Railway Station, and proceeded toward Lower Subhash Marg. The footage showed the vehicle slowing at a traffic signal near Chhata Rail Chowk when the blast occurred. “The footage shows the car slowing down at a signal when the explosion occurred,” said an officer familiar with the investigation.

The car bore a Haryana registration number (HR26CE7674) and had changed hands multiple times since its first registration in 2014 to a Gurugram resident. Investigators are working to trace its most recent ownership chain and determine whether the three individuals in the car were linked to the vehicle, or to the cause of the blast.

Union home minister Amit Shah said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Delhi Police’s special cell were jointly probing the incident from “all possible angles.” “A comprehensive probe is underway. The findings will be shared with the public,” he said on Monday evening.

Security has since been tightened across the Capital, with additional forces deployed at key government buildings, metro stations, airports, and sensitive zones. Two gates of the Lal Qila Metro Station on the Violet Line, located close to the blast site, were temporarily shut on Monday evening as part of precautionary measures.