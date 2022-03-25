Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'We want everything clear…': J&K Governor on Satya Pal Malik's bribe allegations
india news

‘We want everything clear…’: J&K Governor on Satya Pal Malik's bribe allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday initiated a probe into the allegations of the former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik. 
J&K Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (Vipin Kumar/HT Archive)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 02:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that they want everything to be clear regarding former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik's bribe allegation as “people of a high rank have made allegations”. “We've written to the CBI to investigate the matter. We want everything to be clear as people of a high rank have made such allegations,” he said during an address, reported news agency ANI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday initiated a probe into the allegations of the former J&K governor. Malik alleged that during his tenure as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, he was offered 300 crore for clearing the files of the union as well as big industrialist houses.

“Two files had come for my consideration. One of the secretaries told me that if I approve these, I can get 150 crores for each. I turned down the offer saying that I had brought five kurta pajamas to Kashmir and will just go back with them,” Satya Pal Malik had said on October 17 last year at a function in Rajasthan.

He further said that he had refused to take the bribe. “I cancelled both the deals. I am ready for a probe. I am neat and clean,” he added.

The former governor also said, “One of my secretaries had told me that I can get 150 crores each in both the deals, but I sought time from the PM and apprised him of the scam. I told him that they claim to be your close confidantes. I must appreciate the PM because he told me not to compromise on corruption."

(With ANI inputs)

Topics
jammu and kashmir manoj sinha satya pal malik
