CBI to look into ‘ ₹300-crore bribe offer’ to Satya Pal Malik
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday initiated a probe into the allegations of Satya Pal Malik, former J&K governor, claiming that he was offered a bribe of ₹300 crore to clear two files when he was in office.
“Two files had come for my consideration. One of the secretaries told me that if I approve these, I can get ₹150 crore for each. I turned down the offer saying that I had brought five kurta pyjamas to Kashmir and will just go back with them,” Malik had said on October 17 last year at a function in Rajasthan.
“I cancelled both the deals. I am ready for probe.. I am neat and clean,” Malik had said.
“One of my secretaries had told me that I can get ₹150 crore each in both the deals, but I sought time from the PM and apprised him of the scam. I told him that they claim to be your close confidantes. I must appreciate PM because he told me not to compromise on corruption. Corruption was rampant in Kashmir where the commission was 15% as compared to 5% in other parts of the country. But I am happy that no big corruption took place during my tenure,” he had added.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration had recommended a probe by the CBI to investigate the matter, said official sources.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics