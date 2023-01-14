Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘We wonder if DMK has terrorist links…’: BJP leader on remarks against governor

india news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 06:58 AM IST

DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy on Friday sparked a controversy with his remark against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.

Tamil Nadi governor RN Ravi and chief minister MK Stalin.
ByHT News Desk

The BJP on Friday hit back at DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy over his controversial remark against Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi for deviating from the government-approved speech at the opening session of the legislative assembly. Tamil Nadu BJP unit vice president Narayana Thirupathy said the DMK leader have been using foul and filthy language for the last 60 years and wondered whether the ruling party has “any links with terrorists.”

"It's DMK's culture. For the last 60 years, they have been using foul and filthy language and are known for it. It's in DMK's DNA. Shivajii Krishnamoorthy and RS Bharathi had abused Governor RN Ravi and said they'll kill him. We wonder if DMK has any links with terrorists," ANI quoted Narayan Thirupathy as saying.

Krishnamoorthy sparked a controversy with his remark against Tamil Nadu Governor by saying, "If the governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don't I have the right to assault him?"

"If you (governor) don't read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they will gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said.

The outburst came after Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text."

The first day of the Tamil Nadu assembly session on Monday witnessed unprecedented scenes as Governor RN Ravi walked out of the House after chief minister MK Stalin moved a resolution to expunge, from records, whatever the governor spoke outside the government-prepared address. “GetOutRavi” posters cropped up across Chennai when the governor deviated from the speech prepared by the state government.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday officially recorded its 'agony' over Governor R N Ravi omitting and including some portions in the customary Governor's Address on January 9. The official List of Business dated 13 January 2023, on the reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Address, read: "That an address be presented to the Governor in the following terms: This House records its agony for the act of Hon. Governor by omitting and including some portions in the Governor's Address which was sent by the Tamil Nadu Government approved by the Hon Governor and circulated in the Assembly; That the members of the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly are grateful to the Hon Governor for the Address, recorded in the House on 9 January 2023."

(With ANI inputs)

