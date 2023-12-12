Weapon supplier arrested in Karni Sena chief murder case: Rajasthan Police

A weapon supplier, who allegedly provided pistols and ₹100,000 to the shooters involved in Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi’s killing, was arrested on Monday, said police. Eight accused have now been arrested in the case. Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was killed last week. (ANI)

Gangster Rohit Godara linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder on social media post after Gogamedi was shot dead in his living room last week. He said Gogamedi was backing his enemies.

Police said Rohit Singh Rathore and Nitin Fouji entered Gogamedi premises with the help of his neighbour Naveen Shekhawat and shot both after 15 minutes of conversation.

Gogamedi was shot nine times in his chest, head, and back. CCTV footage of the incident show Fouji returning to fire more bullets at Gogamedi.

Police commissioner Biju George Joseph identified weapons dealer as Puja Saini alias Puja Batra. “She and her husband Mahendra Kumar Meghwal alias Sameer also supplied weapons many times to the Lawrence Bishnoi-gang. We also seized an AK-47 rifle from their place that might have been used in the killing of gangster Raju Thehat [in December 2022].”

Additional police commissioner Kailash Bishnoi cited inputs that Fouji stayed in the Pratapnagar area for a few days before the incident. “After searching the area, we tracked these weapon peddlers and arrested Puja from her flat in Jaipur’s Jagatpura while her husband is absconding.”