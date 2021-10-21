Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Weapons, heroin recovered by BSF near border in Punjab
india news

Weapons, heroin recovered by BSF near border in Punjab

BSF and Punjab Police foiled a weapon smuggling attempt and seized a big cache of arms and ammunitions, at BS Fence, in Amritsar on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:22 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh

The Punjab Police and the BSF have recovered a huge cache of weapons near the India-Pakistan border in the Khemkaran area of Tarn Taran district, an official said on Wednesday.

In a joint operation, the Counter Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 22 pistols, 44 magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition, the police official said.

One kg of heroin was also recovered, he added They were packed in a black kit bag concealed in a paddy field, the official said.

Officiating Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said police received secret information that a huge consignment of arms and heroin had been concealed, following which the Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar was sent to the spot and a search operation was planned with the BSF authorities.

During the preliminary investigations, it has come to light that as “conceal and clear” has been the most practised modus operandi of Pakistani smugglers, this consignment was placed by them in Indian territory across the fence and it was supposed to be retrieved by their Indian associates, according to an official statement.

The DGP said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Arms Act and the Finance Act has been registered in Amritsar.

This is not the first time when anti-national elements have tried to push such consignments through various channels across the border.

In the past too, the Counter Intelligence wing had recovered from different accused a huge cache of illegal weapons meant to disturb the peace and harmony of the state.

In June this year, a consignment of foreign-made 48 pistols was recovered in Batala.

In another operation, the Counter Intelligence wing had recovered 39 pistols from Madhya Pradesh.

