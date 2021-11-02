Weather forecast: Heavy and widespread rainfall likely in Peninsular India

A low pressure area that is likely to head into southeast Arabian Sea is expected to bring widespread and heavy rain in Peninsular India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A low pressure area was lying over Kanyakumari and the northern part of the Sri Lankan coastline. It is likely to head towards the southeast Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours, after which, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify during the subsequent 48 hours.

Under the influence of the system, very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely in southern and coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala. Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also expected to get rainfall.

Scattered rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, is also likely along the southern Konkan coastline, Goa and parts of Maharashtra.