Monsoon live updates: Intense rainfall hits north India, red alert for Himachal
Weather live updates: The IMD has attributed the widespread rainfall to the interaction between a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds.
Weather live updates: Several parts of north India, including the national capital experienced a deluge on Saturday, and Sunday morning as heavy rains pelted the region. The downpour resulted in waterlogging in significant road stretches and commuters encountering severe traffic congestion. In a similar vein, certain areas in Kerala, also faced torrential rain during the morning hours, leading to traffic snarls and waterlogging in low-lying regions.
- Sun, 09 Jul 2023 09:06 AM
Beas River in spate amid continuous heavy rainfall in Mandi and Kullu
Traffic movement is restricted on National Highway 3 from Mandi towards Kullu due to landslides.
- Sun, 09 Jul 2023 09:05 AM
Watch: Parked car swept away by overflowing river in rain-hit Himachal Pradesh
A car was swept away in Beas river near Kullu, Himachal Pradesh earlier today as water level has increased in the river following heavy rains.
- Sun, 09 Jul 2023 08:58 AM
Monsoon woes: Delhi wakes up to heavy rain; flashfloods alert for Himachal Pradesh
Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and several parts of northwest India were battered by heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday morning, resulting in waterlogging and traffic congestion in many places. Read more