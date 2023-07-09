Monsoon live updates: Intense rainfall hits north India, red alert for Himachal

Weather live updates: Several parts of north India, including the national capital experienced a deluge on Saturday, and Sunday morning as heavy rains pelted the region. The downpour resulted in waterlogging in significant road stretches and commuters encountering severe traffic congestion. In a similar vein, certain areas in Kerala, also faced torrential rain during the morning hours, leading to traffic snarls and waterlogging in low-lying regions.

A car swept away in the water after flash floods occurred due to heavy monsoon rainfall in Una district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the widespread rainfall to the interaction between a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds.