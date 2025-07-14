Weather today: Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rain; red alert in parts of MP

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed rain on Monday morning, after a day of incessant rainfall in the region. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum temperature stood at 25.1 degree Celsius, two degrees below the season’s average. Delhi weather today is predicted to be generally cloudy sky, light rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning.(ANI)

Delhi is predicted to be generally cloudy skies, light rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning today, with the maximum temperature settling at 32-34 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature to be between 23-25 degree Celsius. While there is no weather warning for today, the IMD has predicted very light rain or drizzle in Delhi for the day.

There is a yellow alert issued in the NCR region, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Mewat and Palwal, according to the regional IMD Chandigarh.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at Yamunanagar, Gannaur (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda and Hastinapur.

Yellow alert in Uttar Pradesh, Red alert in parts of MP

In Uttar Pradesh, yellow alerts have been issued today in various parts, including in Jhansi, Aligarh, Sambhal, Bareilly, Rampur, Gonda, Azamgarh and others for moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

In Madhya Pradesh, red alert has been issued in some parts, including in Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Sheopur Kalan and Mandsaur for July 14. In other parts including Gwalior, Bhind, Chhatarpur and Rajgarh, an orange alert has been issued by IMD for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm. In parts of East Madhya Pradesh, yellow alert has been issued.

Monsoon active over central India

This year in India, monsoon arrived eight days ahead of the expected date, bringing heavy rainfall and flooding across part of the country. According to IMD monsoon is currently active over central India and is expected to be active over northwest India as well for the next few days. Due to this, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana. Overall, the country has received 10% excess rainfall this monsoon so far, depicting regional variations.