Weather today live update: Heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai; 108 deaths due to floods in Himachal

A yellow alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra on Friday.

Active to vigorous monsoon conditions prevailed in Himachal Pradesh during from July 7 to 11 with widespread rainfall of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. (ANI File)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Dhule. According to the notice issued by Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Mumbai for the next five days.

Also read | Ghat areas receive good rainfall

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecasted at isolated places in Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh is still struggling to recover from widespread devastation caused by cloudbursts and floods since last weekend as 108 deaths were reported in the state amid the fresh warning by IMD of heavy rains till July 18.

Read | Is Yamuna river water in Delhi rising or receding? Check the latest updates

The national capital too continued to witness a flood-like situation on Friday night in several low-lying areas even as the water level in the Yamuna River is witnessing a steady decline.