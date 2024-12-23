Weather: Cold Wave freezes water sources in Himachal, Kashmir; Rain in Delhi

The spell of cold wave in parts of India has frozen lakes, springs, rivulets and water pipelines and has taken temperatures 14-18 degrees below the freezing point. Some areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are among those reeling under the harshest cold wave. A boatman makes his way through partially frozen surface parts of Dal Lake in Srinagar,on 21 December 2024. Kashmir is in the grip of a cold wave and the 40-day period of Chillai Kalan (major cold) began in the Valley on an icy note with Srinagar witnessing temperatures of -8.5 degrees Celsius, the coldest in 34 years for the same period. All other parts of Kashmir also witnessed sub-zero temperatures.(Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

In Himachal Pradesh, high-altitude tribal areas and mountain passes reeled under a piercing cold, with the mercury staying 14-18 degrees below the freezing point on Sunday. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday night marking a rise of nearly four degrees from the previous night.

Delhi woke up to light rain on Monday amid severe category Air Quality Index (AQI). The AQI in Delhi worsened from ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ over the weekend and the maximum temperature settled three notches above normal at 24.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Weather updates

Cold wave in the lower hills of Himachal Pradesh forced the local weather department to issue an orange alert on Sunday in Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi districts, while Kashmir, though still sub-zero, got some respite with a rise in night temperature. In Himachal Pradesh, Tabo was the coldest with a low of minus 11. 6 degrees, while Sumdo, Kusumseri and Kalpa recorded a low of minus 5.3 degrees, minus 4.8 degrees, and minus 1.8 degrees Celsius. Yellow warning in Himachal: The weather station also issued a yellow warning for dense fog over some parts of the Bhakra Dam reservoir area and Balh Valley in Mandi from December 24 to 26. Thick ground frost could be seen at isolated places in the lower hills during this period.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel restoring connectivity between Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh after five months of closure due to snowfall in winter. (HT Photo)

High-altitude tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh and mountain passes reeled under a piercing cold, with the mercury staying 14-18 degrees Celsius below the freezing point. Water pipes were frozen at many places in mid and higher hills, as were springs, rivulets and tributaries of snow-fed rivers, reducing the discharge of water, which severely affected hydropower generation. Water bodies, supply lines freeze in J&K: In Jammu and Kashmir as well, the extreme cold led to the freezing of water supply lines and the forming of thin layers of ice on the surfaces of several water bodies, authorities said. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday night marking a rise of nearly four degrees from the previous night. Pahalgam in South Kashmir, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, registered a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir logged a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

A view of a frozen surface parts of Dal Lake in Srinagar,on 21 December 2024. Kashmir is in the grip of a cold wave and the 40-day period of Chillai Kalan (major cold) began in the Valley on an icy note with Srinagar witnessing temperatures of -8.5 degrees Celsius, the coldest in 34 years for the same period. All other parts of Kashmir also witnessed sub-zero temperatures(Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)