Cold wave alert in Himachal; Chillai Kalan begins in Kashmir | Weather details for travellers

The local meteorological office on Saturday issued a cold wave alert and predicted heavy snowfall and rain at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on December 23 and 24 and at many places on December 27 An orange alert has been issued at a few places in Himachal's Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Mandi till December 24.(PTI)

An orange alert has been issued at a few places in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Mandi till December 24. Additionally, a yellow warning for cold waves and ground frost is on the table for Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu until December 25.

According to the local meteorological body's forecast, dense fog is expected in some parts of the reservoir area of Bhakra Dam (Bilaspur) and Balh Valley (Mandi) during early morning and late night.

The weather in the past 24 hours has been dry, but the cold wave continues to grip Una, Mandi, Hamirpur, Chamba, and Sundernagar, it added.

Cold wave conditions were observed in Kangra and Bilaspur with moderate fog in Mandi and Bilaspur while ground frost was seen in Palampur, Bhuntar, Kangra, Shimla and Jubbarhatti, the department said.

The coldest temperatures have been recorded in Tabo of Lahaul and Spiti at a chilling minus 14 degrees Celsius followed by minus 7.8 degrees Celsius in Kukumseri, minus 6.8 degrees Celsius in Samdho, minus 3 degree Celsius in Kalpa and minus 1 degree Celsius in Manali.

According to the department, the daytime high in Una reached a surprising 24.5 degrees Celsius

Moreover, the region has faced a staggering 97 per cent rain deficit since October 1, receiving only 2.3 mm of rain against an average of 66.3 mm. This insufficient rainfall can have lasting effects on agriculture and water resources.

Chillai Kalan, harshest period of winter, begins in Kashmir

Chillai Kalan, the 40 days of harshest winter, commenced in Kashmir on Saturday with Srinagar experiencing its coldest December night in five decades at minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

The intense cold led to the freezing of several water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake here, and water supply lines in many areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley.

'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31 next year but the cold wave continues in the valley as it is followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).