Rain, thunderstorm expected in Delhi NCR today | IMD weather forecast

Delhi is likely to see cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rain in some areas on Thursday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Friday too, Delhi may witness generally cloudy sky and very light to light rainfall, according to IMD.(File/Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times)

Delhi may also witness thunderstorm and lightning on Thursday with gusty winds of speed upto 40–50 kmph, that could temporarily reach 60 kmph towards night.

This comes as a relief from the heatwave conditions Delhi experienced last week. The weather department has predicted relief from heatwave conditions till Tuesday, June 24.

Similar weather conditions may continue in Delhi on Friday too, with generally cloudy sky and very light to light rainfall.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Wednesday touched 34.2 degrees Celsius, which is 4.6 notches below normal, and the minimum temperature settled at 24.2 degrees Celsius, which is 3.3 degrees below normal.