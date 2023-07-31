Home / India News / Rain today LIVE updates: Mumbai received over 2318.8 mm seasonal rainfall till July 31
Live

Rain today LIVE updates: Mumbai received over 2318.8 mm seasonal rainfall till July 31

Jul 31, 2023 06:02 PM IST
Rain Today LIVE Updates: The IMD predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over east, northeast and east central India this week.

Rain News Today LIVE Updates: The incessant rainfall in many parts of India due to the active phase of the monsoon season has thrown life out of gear, prompting authorities to close schools, colleges and even temporarily relocate people to shelter homes. Waterlogging, traffic snarls, disruption to electricity and water supply have further compounded woes as the people are facing the brunt of the heavy monsoon rains.

Potholes Seen on Manjrekar Road Near Apna Bazar at Andheri West, in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
Potholes Seen on Manjrekar Road Near Apna Bazar at Andheri West, in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

However, there seems to be no respite soon as the India Meteorological Department said heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over east, northeast and east central India during the next four to five days. Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat as well as northeast Indian states among others will continue to witness different intensities of rainfall in the days ahead.

Mumbai, which remained affected by extensive rainfall last week, was put on a 'green' alert till Tuesday, indicating light to moderate rain chances in the city. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi on August 2 and 3. Rain-battered Telangana will also experience moderate showers over few places today. The weather body also noted that ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall in isolated places is likely in eastern parts of Rajasthan, Odisha, and Jharkhand. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 31, 2023 06:02 PM IST

    Rain today LIVE: Houses in Himachal's Rampur develop cracks following incessant rainfall

  • Jul 31, 2023 05:58 PM IST

    July rains make up for June’s deficit in Andhra Pradesh

    In good news for farmers, excess rainfall in July made up for June’s deficit in Andhra Pradesh, registering normal rainfall for both the months cumulatively, an official said on Monday. The state recorded 16 per cent excess rainfall in July, logging 151.5 mm rainfall on average across the state against the normal range of 131.1 mm whereas June suffered a deficit of 37 per cent. On adding the quantum of rainfall in both months, the state recorded rainfall of 210.7 mm against the normal of 225.2 mm.

  • Jul 31, 2023 05:58 PM IST

    Over 17,000 people died in floods and heavy rains between 2012-2021: Govt

    Over 17,000 people died in floods and heavy rains between 2012 and 2021 in the country, the government said on Monday.

    Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said the increased incidence of high intensity rainfall of short duration is mainly responsible for urban floods, which is further compounded by unplanned growth, encroachment of natural water bodies and poor drainage system.

    According to data shared by Tudu in the House, 17,422 deaths due to floods and heavy rains from 2012 to 2021 took place in India.

  • Jul 31, 2023 05:53 PM IST

    IMD predicts normal monsoon in Aug-Sept

    India is most likely to see normal rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season (August and September) following excess precipitation in July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

    It said normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over east central India, parts of the east and northeast region and most subdivisions along the Himalayas.

    Below normal rainfall is predicted in most parts of peninsular India and western parts of northwest and central India, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference here.

  • Jul 31, 2023 05:37 PM IST

    Rain news today LIVE: Rainfall prediction for August 2023

  • Jul 31, 2023 05:18 PM IST

    Decreasing trend being seen in monsoon rain in east and northeast regions: IMD

    Decreasing trend being seen in monsoon rain in east and northeast regions: IMD.

  • Jul 31, 2023 04:52 PM IST

    Rain news today: Dengue control workers in Delhi go on strike

    Amid a rise in dengue cases in Delhi, scores of city municipal workers, who are at the forefront of the fight against vector-borne diseases, began their indefinite strike on Monday.

    Authorities at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have been appealing to these workers to reconsider their decision in view of the spike in dengue cases in the last few weeks.

    The strike by DBC (dengue breeding checking) workers is taking place under the banner of Anti-Malaria Ekta Karmachari Union, on a day the MCD House is set to convene for a meeting.

  • Jul 31, 2023 04:33 PM IST

    ‘More than 15 days have passed since floods, roads not yet restored’: Ex-Himachal Pradesh CM

    Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday hit out at the state government over the damage caused due to the downpour in the state. He said that more than 15 days have passed, but the roads have not been restored yet.

    Thakur said, "It was not that it did not rain or there was no damage due to floods when our government was in power, but within three days the state's roads were restored. But now, more than 15 days have passed, and the roads are still not restored".

    "Floods have caused a lot of damage to the people of the state. The roads here have been affected the most. The apple season is at its peak, still, the roads have not been restored", added the former Himachal CM.

  • Jul 31, 2023 03:54 PM IST

    Mumbai received over 2318.8 mm seasonal rainfall till July 31: IMD

    Mumbai has received over 2318.8 mm seasonal rainfall till 31st July, with 0.4 mm rainfall recorded at Santacruz observatory at 1430 hours today: IMD

  • Jul 31, 2023 03:33 PM IST

    PRO Defence Palam on Himachal floods relief work

  • Jul 31, 2023 03:02 PM IST

    Rain today live: IMD issues yellow alert for Ratnagiri, Raigad

  • Jul 31, 2023 02:45 PM IST

    Himachal floods: Ex-Shimla Dy Mayor registers FIR against NHAI and four-lane road building company

    Environmentalist, social activist and former Deputy Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Tikender Singh Panwar has filed an FIR against the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the four-lane building company GR Infra in Parwanoon Police station of Solan district of the state.

    A case has been registered for unscientific construction and violating the norms to build the road which caused landslides, flood and killed so many people during the heavy rains in the state. Tikender said that this was criminal negligence as norms have been violated and it had adversely affected the people, crops and ecology of the Himalayas.

  • Jul 31, 2023 02:43 PM IST

    Rain news today: India's rice planting gathers pace as monsoon rains revive

    Indian farmers have planted 23.7 million hectares with summer-sown rice so far, according to the farm ministry's latest data, up 1.71% year-on-year, as crucial monsoon rains revived in July and helped farmers accelerate sowing.

    Higher rice planting in India, the world's second biggest producer of the grain, will ease concerns about the lower output of the staple.

    Earlier this month, India ordered a halt to its largest rice export category - a move that will roughly halve shipments by the world's largest exporter of the grain.

  • Jul 31, 2023 02:39 PM IST

    Central teams to visit Telangana today to assess damage due to heavy rains

    An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit Telangana from Monday to assess the damage caused by floods in the state following the recent heavy rains, Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy said.

    Addressing a press conference, he slammed the BRS Government in the state, saying that the dispensation is "ignorant" of the gravity of the situation and suggested it needs to spend the funds, also contributed by the Centre amounting to 900 crore, which are lying with it under State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) towards relief measures.

  • Jul 31, 2023 02:28 PM IST

    Humid morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 27.2 degrees Celsius

    The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius -- normal for this time of the year -- on a humid Monday morning, the weather office said.

    At 8.30 am, the relative humidity stood at 86 per cent.

    The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to very light rain. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

  • Jul 31, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    Light to moderate rain across Jharkhand today

    The weather body said that light to moderate rainfall is likely in most parts of Jharkhand Monday.

  • Jul 31, 2023 01:08 PM IST

    Yellow alert issued for seven Himachal districts today

    The weather body issued a yellow laert for seven Himachal Pradesh districts on Monday, including Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba and others.

  • Jul 31, 2023 12:38 PM IST

    12 Odisha districts faced rain deficiency between June-July: IMD

  • Jul 31, 2023 12:14 PM IST

    IMD issues Yellow alert for various states today

    The weather body issued a yellow alert, indicating light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in various states for Monday. These included West UP, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra among other regions.

  • Jul 31, 2023 11:36 AM IST

    Light to very light rain likely in Delhi today

    For Delhi, the weather office forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to very light rain on Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

  • Jul 31, 2023 11:12 AM IST

    Why North India is facing unusually heavy rains, explained

    In the past two days, an interaction between a western disturbance and the monsoon trough led to extremely heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, causing landslides, flash floods, widespread damage to highways and other infrastructure.

  • Jul 31, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    IMD's rainfall prediction for Delhi, Himachal this week

    Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Delhi are other places in north India where the people might receive rainfall on August 2 and 3.

  • Jul 31, 2023 09:30 AM IST

    IMD issues ‘green’ alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar for next 2 days

    A ‘green’ alert indicating light to moderate rain awaits Mumbai and Palghar for the next two days.

  • Jul 31, 2023 09:10 AM IST

    Yellow alert in five districts of Rajasthan for next two-three hours

    The weather body issued a rain warning Monday, putting five Rajasthan districts on Yellow alert. These included Jaipur, Dausa, Bharatpur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dhaulpur.

  • Jul 31, 2023 08:47 AM IST

    Rainfall intensity to briefly reduce in Rajasthan today

    The rainfall intensity will reduce in Rajasthan for today before picking up again in Bharatpur, Jaipur and nearby regions. The two districts will face very heavy rainfall on August 2, the IMD said.

  • Jul 31, 2023 08:36 AM IST

    IMD predicts ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ for several states till August 3. Top updates

    Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Delhi might receive rainfall on August 2 and 3.

  • Jul 31, 2023 08:21 AM IST

    Enable cities to better tackle climate extremes

    With India's urban population expected to grow to over 800 million by 2050, inclusive infrastructure that supports natural resources is crucial.

    (This article stands behind a paywall, please subscribe to access its full content.)

  • Jul 31, 2023 07:46 AM IST

    With AQI of 59, Delhi records its cleanest air for 2023

    Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday stood at 59 in the “satisfactory” zone, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

  • Jul 31, 2023 07:30 AM IST

    Orange, yellow alert for various Odisha districts today

    The regional weather body predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha such as Puri, Dhenakanal, others, It issued a yellow alert for Balasore, Cuttuck, Jajpur, Sundargarh and other places.

  • Jul 31, 2023 07:14 AM IST

    Godavari river flows above danger mark in Telangana, warning issued

    Amid the heavy rainfalls across Telangana, the Godavari river water level crossed the danger mark in the Bhadrachalam town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday, prompting district authorities to issue an alert.

