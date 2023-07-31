Rain today LIVE updates: Mumbai received over 2318.8 mm seasonal rainfall till July 31

Rain News Today LIVE Updates: The incessant rainfall in many parts of India due to the active phase of the monsoon season has thrown life out of gear, prompting authorities to close schools, colleges and even temporarily relocate people to shelter homes. Waterlogging, traffic snarls, disruption to electricity and water supply have further compounded woes as the people are facing the brunt of the heavy monsoon rains. Potholes Seen on Manjrekar Road Near Apna Bazar at Andheri West, in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

However, there seems to be no respite soon as the India Meteorological Department said heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over east, northeast and east central India during the next four to five days. Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat as well as northeast Indian states among others will continue to witness different intensities of rainfall in the days ahead.

Mumbai, which remained affected by extensive rainfall last week, was put on a 'green' alert till Tuesday, indicating light to moderate rain chances in the city. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi on August 2 and 3. Rain-battered Telangana will also experience moderate showers over few places today. The weather body also noted that ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall in isolated places is likely in eastern parts of Rajasthan, Odisha, and Jharkhand.