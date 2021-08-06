Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IMD's yellow alert for today, forecast of heavy rain on weekend. Details here
india news

IMD's yellow alert for today, forecast of heavy rain on weekend. Details here

Weather update today: The IMD has issued an yellow alert for Friday in several states, including Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, as well as certain parts of Uttar Pradesh and northeast India.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Rainfall alert today: West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and certain states of northeastern India feature in the list of states which may see heavy rain in the upcoming days. (File Photo / Representational Image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued several rainfall alerts for a number of states across the country, predicting heavy to very heavy downpour till August 9. West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and certain states of northeastern India feature in the list of states which may see heavy rain in the upcoming days, according to IMD, while widespread showers are also expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh during the same period.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for the Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura, predicting heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in these parts for Friday, August 6. Owing to the current trends in monsoon, the same alert has also been issued for Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh. Parts of coastal Karnataka and Kerala are also expected to witness a heavy downpour today.

West Bengal has been witnessing incessant rains since early Thursday morning, as major sections of the city remained waterlogged, adding to the troubles of commuters braving the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related inconveniences for work. Odisha and Jharkhand are set to witness a similar downpour on Friday, according to the met department, while Bihar will see heavy rains over the weekend.

As far as the northeastern states are concerned, the met department has predicted fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls till August 9 (next Monday) with "enhanced rainfall activity" from the following day. Assam and Meghalaya are expected to witness isolated rainfall activity over the next four days, while the same is likely to occur over Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur on Friday stretching over to the weekend.

Meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir are likely to see isolated scattered rainfall activity till August 9, with a chance of heavy falls over eastern Rajasthan on Friday. Moreover, rainfall is likely to sustain with subdued activity over most parts of northern Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 10, the met department said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india meteorological department imd forecast imd weather alert heavy rainfall
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts pic created using a series of 53 images. Can you guess what it shows?

Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how

How a domestic worker’s son kept his promise and became an engineer at Ford

Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP