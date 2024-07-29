Weather updates: Heavy rain lashes parts of Gujarat; IMD issues ‘orange’ alert in these states

Heavy rain lashed in parts of Gujarat on Monday.(ANI)

Heavy rain hit parts of Gujarat on Monday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted continued rainfall until Tuesday. The weather department issued an ‘orange rain alert’ for certain states in central and northwestern India.

Recent heavy downpours have caused significant disruption in Gujarat, leading to waterlogging and flood-like conditions in various areas.

After a period of intense heat, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir experienced heavy rainfall on Monday. The weather department predicted that the rain would persist until August 2.

Following a brief pause, the southwest monsoon gained strength, bringing widespread rains to many regions of Kerala on Monday. This resulted in isolated incidents of mudslides, tree uprooting, and significant damage from gusty winds in the high ranges of Kozhikode district. In the early hours of Monday, strong winds uprooted many trees and damaged several houses in the Thamarassery and Ambayathodu areas.

Orange rain alert in these states

The IMD has issued an orange alert for various regions: Rajasthan on July 31, Madhya Maharashtra on August 1 and 2, and coastal Karnataka on July 29 and 30. For Monday, an orange alert has also been issued for parts of Kerala.

Arunachal Pradesh is expected to be under an orange alert on August 1 and 2, with heavy rain forecast for parts of the state.

An orange alert for heavy rain has been issued for West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh.

Over the next five days, fairly widespread rain with light to moderate intensity, along with thunderstorms, is anticipated across West and Central India. Similar weather conditions are expected in the Northwestern region.

Rain prediction

- According to the latest bulletin by the weather department, very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch on July 29 and 30; Konkan & Goa on August 1; East Madhya Pradesh from July 31 to August 2; the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on August 1 and 2; and West Madhya Pradesh on August 2.

- Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, and West Madhya Pradesh from July 29 to August 2; East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from July 30 to August 2; and Vidarbha on July 29, August 1, and 2.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall is also possible over East Rajasthan on July 29; Uttarakhand from July 29 to August 2; Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on July 31 and August 1; and Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan on July 31.

- Very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe on July 29; Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on July 29 and 30. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on July 29; North Interior Karnataka on July 29 and 30; and Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka from July 29 to August 1.

- Very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from July 29 to August 1; Arunachal Pradesh on August 1 and 2; and Odisha on July 31 and August 1. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from July 29 to August 2; Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim from July 29 to August 2; Assam & Meghalaya on July 29 and 30; Jharkhand from July 30 to August 1; and Gangetic West Bengal on July 29, July 31, and August 1.