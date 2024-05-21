Weather updates: 47.4 degrees in Delhi, IMD's heatwave alerts for these states, Kerala to receive heavy rain

Amid soaring temperatures in North India, the national capital's maximum temperature reached 47.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country, on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh, predicting that the heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will persist over the next five days. The maximum temperature reached 47.4 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Monday. (File)(AFP)

On May 23, heatwave conditions are also expected in some places in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch.

Meanwhile, in the southern part of India, three districts in Kerala – Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki – are under an extremely heavy rainfall warning, with the IMD issuing a “red alert” for Tuesday and Wednesday. Amid continuous rainfall in several parts of the state, the state government on Monday stated that emergency operations in all districts are active due to the possibility of landslides and epidemics.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are very likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) on Tuesday, the weather agency said, issuing an “orange alert.”

Heatwave updates from across India

Delhi: Power demand peaks

A heatwave in parts of Delhi on Monday drove the national capital's peak power demand to its highest ever for May, according to officials from the power distribution company, quoted by news agency ANI.

In response to the heatwave, the Delhi government instructed private and government-aided schools that had not yet commenced summer vacations to do so immediately. The Directorate of Education issued a circular mandating that all schools begin their summer break from May 11 to June 30 for this academic year.

Himachal Pradesh: School timings changed

The Himachal Pradesh State Education Department has decided to adjust school timings for classes 1 to 12 following a heatwave warning issued for several districts. Due to the extremely hot weather, a circular has been issued to change school hours to 7.30 am to 1.00 pm. Local authorities can make decisions based on their specific situations.

All staff and teachers have been placed on alert, with instructions to provide two breaks and ensure adequate water arrangements for students. According to the meteorological centre in Shimla, the heatwave is expected to persist in isolated pockets within the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Shimla for the next four to five days.

Rajasthan: Man dies due to heatwave in Kota

An Uttar Pradesh man died due to a heatwave in Rajasthan's Kota, news agency PTI reported, citing police sources. The body of 44-year-old Mahendra Kushwah, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, was discovered near a hotel in Kota's Dadwada on Sunday evening. Police said that Kushwah appeared to have succumbed to the heatwave on Sunday.

The intense heat persisted in Rajasthan, with the Jaipur Meteorological Centre noting that Pilani, located in Jhunjhunu district, was the hottest place in the state, reaching a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius.

Jammu and Kashmir: Season's hottest day recorded in Jammu

Jammu experienced its hottest day of the season on Monday, with the maximum temperature reaching 42.2 degrees Celsius, an official reported. In response to the “extremely hot weather conditions”, authorities adjusted school timings to provide relief for students.

According to PTI, a spokesperson from the met office noted that the maximum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital was 3.9 degrees above the seasonal average.

The Directorate of School Education in Jammu ordered a change in school timings for the division's summer zones due to the extreme heat. Starting Monday, all government and private (recognized) schools up to the higher secondary level will now operate from 8 am to noon.

Noida: Summer vacation declared for classes 9-12 in all schools

On Monday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration announced summer vacations for students in classes 9 to 12 at all schools in Noida and Greater Noida due to the severe heatwave conditions.

Summer holidays for students in classes up to 8 had already been declared in the district. The IMD reported that Gautam Buddh Nagar reached a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius on Monday and predicted that the heatwave would continue for the next four days.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)