Webinars, workshops, readings of preamble to mark Constitution Day

Published on Nov 17, 2022 10:42 AM IST

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950

November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day. (HT PHOTO)
BySaptarshi Das

The government plans to organise webinars, workshops, and readings of its preamble on November 26 to mark Constitution Day . Hashtags #SamvidhanDiwas and #1ndiaMotherOfDemocracy have been issued to promote the events related to the day on social media.

This year’s Constitution Day is themed “Bharat: Loktantra Ki Janani (India: The Mother Of Democracy).” The preamble in 22 official languages will be available on the website readpreamble.nic.in.

The government has sought maximum participation from officials, their families, and friends for the events related to the day. A quiz competition has been organised on the website constitutionquiz.nic.in related to the celebrations. Anyone with a valid email id can participate in the quiz about India’s history and Constitution.

The government has since 2015 marked 26 November as Constitution Day. The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949. It came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day is marked by paying respect to Bhimrao Ambedkar, who headed the Constitution’s drafting committee.

