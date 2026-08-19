Wedding photography drones near Bareilly Air Force station raise safety concerns

The administration in Bareilly has directed authorities to step up monitoring and preventive measures against drones used for wedding and party photography around the Air Force station, citing the potential risk they pose to aircraft operations.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the Environmental Management Committee for the Air Force airspace held at the divisional commissioner's office on Tuesday. (Photo for representation) (ANI)

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The issue was discussed at a meeting of the Environmental Management Committee for the Air Force airspace held at the divisional commissioner's office on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

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Air Force officials informed the meeting that bird activity, unauthorised construction and drones were among the major threats to flight safety around the station, it stated.

It noted that areas around Chawad, Bhuda, the Nainital Highway and Delhi Highway witness significant bird activity, which could pose a risk to aircraft during take-off and landing.

Officials also flagged an increase in drone activity during November and December, when drones are commonly used for videography at weddings and parties, according to the statement issued by the district administration.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting also discussed unauthorised construction around the airfield, with officials saying some people had constructed buildings beyond the prescribed height limits, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting also discussed unauthorised construction around the airfield, with officials saying some people had constructed buildings beyond the prescribed height limits, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Waterlogging and inadequate drainage in several areas around the airfield were also raised as concerns, it added.

The divisional commissioner directed officials to identify a suitable site for a resource recovery centre in Chawad and ensure improved cleanliness around the Air Force station.

Directions were also issued to improve drainage in Karampur Chaudhary and resolve the waterlogging and drainage problem in Chawad at the earliest.

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The meeting was also informed that around 21.5 lakh tonnes of waste had accumulated at a solid waste management plant, of which 17.5 lakh tonnes had been disposed of. Work on disposing of the remaining waste was underway, it said.

A waste management plant is also nearing completion in Sathrapur, which is expected to improve the situation further, it added.

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The growing number of monkeys and stray dogs around the Air Force area was also discussed. The municipal corporation was directed to prepare an action plan for their capture.

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Officials were directed to increase police patrolling around the Air Force station, remove unauthorised vendors and ensure that no construction activity takes place in the vicinity without the permission of the Bareilly Development Authority, according to the statement.

The administration also directed that meat shops within a 10-km radius of the Air Force area should not keep meat or related material in the open and waste from such establishments be disposed of according to rules, it said.

Authorities were also asked to prepare a list of high-rise buildings near the Air Force area so that appropriate action could be taken against those violating prescribed norms, it added.

The administration and Air Force personnel also planned to conduct a joint mock drill to prepare for management of any emergency or accident in the area.