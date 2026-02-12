Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (Feb 13-15)

Travellers (Music Concert) oumik Datta is a British-Indian musician and sarod artist. (Ziro Festival website)

Friday; 7pm

The Folly, Amethyst, Alwarpet

Soumik Datta, a British-Indian musician and sarod artist, fresh from playing the Ziro Music Festival, presents Travellers, an immersive audio experience that interlaces live music with field recordings. The evening features Sayee Rakshith on violin, Debjit Patitundi on tabla, and Sumesh Narayanan on mridangam and percussion.

₹600, Book on Kynhood

Scales and Trails at the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust (Wildlife activity)

Saturday; 7 am-4 pm

Madras Crocodile Bank, ECR

Spot 35 species of captive reptiles, some free ranging ones, 11 species of birds and amphibians. Watch them during feedings, and maybe get a chance to do a little of the feeding too. From a behind-the-scenes zoo experience, guided tour of a croc bank, games and interactive sessions, expect a sumptuous breakfast and lunch at the facility, to round up a day well spent.

₹1999. Call 9591530610 to book

Chennai Comic Con (Pop-culture fair)

Saturday, Sunday; 11am onwards

Chennai Trade Centre, Nungambakkam

Chennai Comic Con returns with comics, cosplay, experiences, gaming, performances and more. Meet your heroes Ron Mars, creator at Marvel, DC, and Dark Horse and contributor to video games including Skylanders and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2. 19 Indian creators and graphic artists will be available to meet and greet fans. Explore a world of creativity with performances by stand-up comics Azeem Banatwalla, Kumar Varun, Vivek Muralidharan, Geek Fruit, Ramkumar and Daniel Fernandes along with musical acts by Célinedee Matahari, Louis and Olga and Kenzo.

₹800 onwards. Book on District.in

Collective Culture Festival

Saturday and Sunday; 12pm-11pm

VGP Heritage Resort, ECR

Come for the community, stay for the beach vibe. The weekend festival features music: EDM, house, techno and Indie music acts, art: Workshops and craft spaces, conscious community: A complete plastic-free zone, beach clean ups, yoga/wellness sessions, as well as conscious brands at the venue.

₹2499 onwards. Book via sortmyscene.com

The Wonderment Tour: AR Rahman Live

Saturday; 6.30pm (3 hr 15 min)

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Chennai’s music hero will treat his most ardent fans to an enviable repertoire, with a symphony of emotions, where every note and each lyric connects music lovers across generations. With stunning visuals, and Rahman’s signature brilliance, this redefines what a live concert can be.

₹4000 onwards. Book on District.in

Ishq Mastana (Sufi Music Concert)

Saturday; 6pm

DakshinaChitra Museum, Muttukadu

This Valentine’s Day, experience the love-soaked poetry of the Bhakti and Sufi traditions, with heartfelt renditions by Bindhumalini and Vedanth Bharadwaj. Verses from Mirabai, Surdas, Bulleh Shah, Kabir and Amir Khusro come alive, exploring themes of longing, separation, surrender, and ecstasy. Go solo, as a couple or with a group, and connect with the deep compassion and inner stillness at the heart of Bhakti and Sufi philosophies. Stay on to share conversations over delectable treats.

₹800. Book via mepass.in

Extra-Ordinary by Manoj Prabakar (Stand Up Comedy)

Sunday; 4pm

Trinity Studio, Kodambakkam

The first Chennai comic with a successful solo run at the Edinburgh Fringe festival, Manoj Prabakar is back with his show about an ordinary man with extraordinary ideas. A first-generation graduate, Manoj stumbles through post-colonial English and wokeness with clueless confidence. A software engineer by profession, he fits every stereotype, introvert and awkward, yet this coder has got some solid comedy chops.

₹400. Book on BookmyShow