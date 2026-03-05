Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (March 6-8)

Women’s Climbing workshop Stand-up comedian Amit Tandon. (BMS)

This one is only for women. Start your day strong with this workshop on climbing. Guided by expert trainers, the session focuses on teaching balance, technique, strength and body awareness. One will learn how to navigate a climbing wall using physical strength and overcoming any mental or emotional obstacles. This strength therapy is what all women need.

When: Sunday; 10am

Where: Crag Studio, near Mettuguda metro station, Secunderabad

Entry: ₹600 onwards; tickets on BookMyShow

Crafts Bazaar

Sign up for a creative weekend at the Crafts Council of Telangana’s Crafts Bazaar. This celebration of all things handmade focuses on languishing crafts such as Sohrai painting, Tassar Karavati and Kharad weaving, split-ply braiding, panja durries and crafts that urgently require patrons and promotion. The master artisans will also hold workshops on these textiles and crafts on all three days. Here is one event where your attendance will matter the most.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 10am to 7pm

Where: CCT Spaces, Banjara Hills

Entry is free

An Evening of Sukoon (Music concert)

This slow, musical evening with singer and musician Utkarsh Sharma is an intimate musical baithak that features a curated mix of ghazals of Jagjit Singh, soulful songs of Kishore Kumar and poetry of Gulzar. Accompanied by sarangi, tabla, and harmonium.

When: Saturday; 6pm

Where: Quorum, Knowledge City, Madhpur

Entry: ₹4,720 onwards; tickets on District

Sutradhar, Hyd presents Dushala (Theatre)

Dushala, from the epic Mahabharata is the only daughter of Dhritarashtra and Gandhari. This performance on International Women’s Day talks about her pain and anguish to be recognised among a hundred brothers. Dushala talks about the neglect by her mother, betrayal by her brothers and her attempt to stop the bloody war between Pandavas and Kauravas. On Women’s Day, go hear the other story of a character that has been largely unseen and unheard.

When: Sunday; 8pm

Where: Lamakaan, Off Road No. 1, Banjara Hills

Entry is free

Halwa by Amit Tandon

Amit Tandon is an autobiographical comic. He speaks about his two-decade-long marriage and how it has changed his perception of love and life. From parenting to death and everything in between, Tandon packages the bitter truths of living in humour, and makes you contemplate friendships, familial ties and romantic relationships. Sign up for the laughs that prompt self-reflection.

When: Saturday; 7pm

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, HITEC City, Madhpur

Entry: ₹799 onwards; tickets on BookMyShow