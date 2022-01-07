Weekend & nights curfew in place in these states as India sees major Covid spike: Check details here

A weekend curfew to check the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus disease will come into effect on Friday in several states and major cities across the country.

On Friday, the number of cases pertaining to the Omicron variant crossed the 3,000-mark, while more than one lakh new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Here is the list of states where Covid-related curbs have been imposed and the related guidelines will be followed:

Delhi

With more than 15,000 Covid-19 cases and a daily positivity rate of 15.34% on Thursday, a weekend curfew, between 10pm on Friday and 5am on Monday, will be in place in the national capital.

Emergency services, personnel involved in such services, pregnant women and patients for availing medical services, those going for Covid test, vaccination, students appearing for exams have all been given an exemption.

In Delhi Metro, standing passengers have been barred, while 100 per cent seating occupancy is allowed. The restrictions will be enabled on top of the daily night curfew between 10pm to 5am.

Haryana

The Haryana government has ordered the closure of malls, theatres, multiplexes and entertainment parks.

Sports complexes and swimming pools have been shut down for spectators while athletes training for competitions can avail these services.

Offices have been advised to work at 50 per cent capacity while the rest work from home. Bars and restaurants have also been allowed to function at half their seating capacity.

The restrictions would be enforced in districts that have been classified as ‘Group-A’ namely, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala. Panchkula, Sonipat. Kamal. Panipat, Kurukshetra. Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Jhajhar. The state has also moved to restrict the movement of those unvaccinated in public places.

Uttar Pradesh

While the state has not announced a weekend curfew, night time restrictions have been extended by two hours. It will now be in place from 10pm to 6am instead of the 11pm to 5am earlier.

All schools have been closed in the state until January 15 due to the increase in caseload.

Districts that have more than 1,000 active cases will not allow more than 100 people in ceremonies like marriages.

However, public places and commercial establishments like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes Noida and Greater Noida, is the only district that has reported more than 1,000 active cases.

Karnataka

A weekend and night curfew has been announced in Karnataka, the state where the first two Omicron cases in the country were detected.

All non-essential movement would be barred between 10pm on Friday till 5am on Monday. Also, the night curfew, which was set to end on January 7, has been extended for two more weeks.

Schools in capital city Bengaluru have been shut down for all classes except 10 and 12. Marriages have been allowed but the attendance at such events has been capped at 100 for closed spaces and 200 for open areas.

50 per cent seating capacity and full vaccination have been mandated for all people at pubs, bars, restaurants, cinema halls and malls.

Passengers arriving in the state from Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa must produce a negative RT PCR certificate.

Tamil Nadu

Full lockdown will be implemented in the state on Sunday (January 9) during which only essential services will be allowed. Also, parcel services in restaurants and food delivery operations have been allowed between 7am and 10pm. No other e-commerce operations would be permitted.

A night curfew is also in place in the state between 10pm and 5am. Restaurants and commercial establishments will not be allowed to operate during the curfew hours. Bus services (within and between states) and essential services will remain operational.

Only half seating capacity is allowed in restaurants, lodges and shops, gyms, theatres and metro trains.

Schools have been shut for classes 1 to 9. Amusement parks have been fully closed while beaches are open only to those who walk in the morning.

West Bengal

Flights from Mumbai and Delhi would be operated only twice a week, on Monday and Friday. All flights from the UK have been temporarily suspended.

Local trains and metro trains will operate with half their capacity, while long distance trains will run as usual. Shopping malls and markets will remain open till 10pm and function with 50 per cent their capacities.

Also, government and private offices have been directed to function with half their attendance and to encourage work from home as far as possible.

Tourist destinations, swimming pools, spas, gyms will be fully shuttered. Cinema halls and theatres, however, can function with 50per cent seating arrangement.

Schools, colleges and universities have been ordered to shut down while only administrative work would be allowed on premises with 50 per cent staff.

Punjab

Night curfew between 10pm and 5am has been implemented during which all non-essential movement will be restricted within the limits of all cities and towns.

Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres, have been ordered to shut down. Online classes will continue. Medical and nursing colleges have been exempted.

Mandatory vaccination and 50per cent seating capacity have to be ensured at bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, and zoos. Sports complexes, swimming pools and stadiums have been closed down for the public except for athletes training for national and international competitions.