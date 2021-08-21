Well deserved: Making our heroes feel special

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were gripping and victorious for us Indians. For our country, it was the highest return since the 2012 London Games with seven medals. As a special reward to the hardwork and perseverance of India’s medal winners at the Games, many brands have come forward in celebration of these medallists and have been serenading them with gifts and goodies.

It all began with the wish of the 26-year-old weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu who clinched the silver medal in women’s 59 kg category on the second day of the international sports event to celebrate her victory with a pizza. Within hours, Dominoes jumped into the fray with a lifetime offer of free Dominos pizzas for the champion.

Shree Cements, the cements brand, also announced that the company will offer free cement to the medallists ‘in order to help them build their dream homes’.

ISCKON temple, Dwarka has gone a notch higher and has made meals at the Govindas Restaurant free for lifetime for the gold, silver and bronze Olympic medalists and their families. Neeraj Chopra cinched gold, Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and Boxer Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagged a silver and Badminton player PV Sindhu, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Wrestler Bajrang Punia and all the players of the men’s hockey team won Olympic bronze and they all deserve applause.

Shri Hemant Kumar, associated with the management of Rukmini Dwarkadhish Mandir, ISKCON Dwarka, Delhi says, “Through this move, we are celebrating the will, determination, restraint and passion of players who made a mark on the global stage. We are also bestowing life membership of ISKCON on these players. An inspiration to other players, we welcome the real gems of the country to ISCKON Dwarka, Delhi.``

These special gestures of honouring India’s talent will go a long way in encouraging other brands to invest in infrastructure needs of emerging sports persons and help in bridging the gap between India’s quest for sporting glory and the number of medals.

To keep up the spirit of our national game, hockey, a Peer Commerce start-up, Rozana.in has announced a 75% discount for a year for the Indian women hockey team and their families coinciding with the 75th Year of India’s independence. They have taken this initiative to commemorate the undying determination and grit displayed by the Indian Women’s Hockey Team at Olympics.

“These women are an inspiration for every sports person in the country. Team Rozana salutes the champions and this is just a small gesture to show our support and respect,” says Ankur Dahiya, co-founder, Rozana.in while announcing the initiative.

Participation in the Olympics is a matter of national pride, says Sumit Israni, managing director, Geetanjali Salons & Studios and Celebrity Hair Stylist. He says, “Our representatives have given us hope, joy and a reason to feel proud. Though a small gesture, we are delighted to offer a flat 50% discount to all the Olympic winners. They can avail these services PAN India- in both our verticals - Geetanjali salon and Geetanjali studio till the next Olympics.”

India has an expansive history of legal aid, backed by several decades of legislation, jurisprudential interpretation, and numerous state-funded programs. However, its pro bono culture is still very much a work in progress. Keeping this in mind, L&L Partners informed the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports that the firm will provide medal winners of the Indian contingent at the 2020 Olympics with pro-bono legal aid for a period of one year.

Such gestures and long commitments would ensure better credibility for the brands. Let’s hope the players get their due from other corporate structures in the near future as well. In a country obsessed with cricket and the majority of brand endorsements bagged by cricketers, let’s pray that the focus shifts to other deserving sports and sportspersons.