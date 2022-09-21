Home / India News / We'll miss you ‘Gajodhar Bhaiya’: Bhagwant Mann mourns Raju Srivastava's death, his 'Laughter Challenge' co-contestant

We'll miss you ‘Gajodhar Bhaiya’: Bhagwant Mann mourns Raju Srivastava's death, his 'Laughter Challenge' co-contestant

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 01:07 PM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is the only politician who had also participated along side Raju Srivastava in the inaugural season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, a popular reality stand-up comedy show.

Raju Srivastava was best known for his Gajodhar character.
Raju Srivastava was best known for his Gajodhar character.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Condolence messages poured in from across India soon after comedian Raju Srivastava's death was confirmed by his family on Wednesday morning. Several celebrities and political leaders, cutting across party lines, extended condolences to his family and admirers. Among them was Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the only politician who had also participated along side Srivastava in the inaugural season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, a reality stand-up comedy show that was an instant hit in India. (Also Read | ‘Entertainer par excellence’: India mourns Raju Srivastava, leaders pay tribute)

Mann, in a heart-felt Twitter post, said that “Raju Srivastava ji made us laugh a lot” and he learned a lot while working with him.

"#RajuSrivastav ji made us laugh a lot in his life but today I am very sad hearing this news (of his demise)... Worked a lot with him and got to learn a lot... Raju ji may not be physically with us but his performance will always be alive in hearts. We'll miss you "Gajodhar Bhaiya"," Mann tweeted in Hindi.

Raju Srivastava, who dabbled in movies and made a mark as a stand-up comic, died aged 58 after more than 40 days in hospital. He had a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a Delhi hotel and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he underwent an angioplasty procedure. He had been on the ventilator since and never regained consciousness.

Srivastava joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014 after a stint with the Samajwadi Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of the comic's death, saying Raju Srivastava “brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity.”

“He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bhagwant mann raju srivastava punjab + 1 more
bhagwant mann raju srivastava punjab

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out