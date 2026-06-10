New Delhi, One will have to see whether Dalai Lama outlives communism or vice versa, said Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration Penpa Tsering on Tuesday, referring to China's alleged assumption that the Tibet issue will die with the spiritual leader.

We'll see if communism outlives Dalai Lama or the other way around: Sikyong

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His remark came during an interactive event hosted at the India Habitat Centre here, when a member of the audience asked him about the Chinese assertion that they will decide the next Dalai Lama.

"Chinese are not given the right; they are snatching the right to choose the next Dalai Lama... China wants to control everything," the Sikyong charged.

He recalled the words of the 14th and the current Dalai Lama, who has said in a book that his successor "will be born in the free world".

The Sikyong, the head of the Tibetan government-in-exile, also severely criticised China, for its policies that impact Tibet.

The Central Tibetan Administration is based in Dharmashala, Himachal Pradesh, where the current Dalai Lama, who turned 90 last year, also lives.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Tsering said the Dalai Lama is committed to live long and perhaps for 130 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tsering said the Dalai Lama is committed to live long and perhaps for 130 years. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "If His Holiness Dalai Lama dies, then Tibet issue will also die is China's assumption," he argued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If His Holiness Dalai Lama dies, then Tibet issue will also die is China's assumption," he argued. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the process for choosing the successor starts when the Dalai Lama is "ready to leave ", it doesn't start from now, the Sikyong explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the process for choosing the successor starts when the Dalai Lama is "ready to leave ", it doesn't start from now, the Sikyong explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "So, I send that message to the Chinese. You, who are waiting for the Dalai Lama to die.... And the Dalai Lama is committed to live long. So, we will have to see whether communism outlives His Holiness Dalai Lama or whether His Holiness outlives communism." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So, I send that message to the Chinese. You, who are waiting for the Dalai Lama to die.... And the Dalai Lama is committed to live long. So, we will have to see whether communism outlives His Holiness Dalai Lama or whether His Holiness outlives communism." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Sikyong also said China has "never used the tools" that can win the hearts and trust of Tibetans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sikyong also said China has "never used the tools" that can win the hearts and trust of Tibetans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON