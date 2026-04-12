New Delhi, Top commanders of the Indian Navy will deliberate on implications of the West Asia crisis in the context of safeguarding India's energy security during a three-day conclave beginning Tuesday.

West Asia crisis, geopolitical upheaval to top agenda at 3-day naval commanders' conference

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The commanders will also comprehensively review the Navy's operational posture to protect national maritime interests and capability development in line with national security objectives.

The biannual naval commanders conference will be held in New Delhi from April 14 to 16.

"This edition holds significant importance in light of swift naval deployments to safeguard India's energy security, amidst ongoing conflict in West Asia with convergence of Multi-National Forces in the Indian Ocean Region," the Navy said on Sunday.

However, it did not elaborate on the role it has in safeguarding India's energy security given disruptions in the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

For last several years, the Indian Navy has been escorting Indian-flagged merchant vessels, specifically those carrying crude oil and natural gas, to ensure their safe passage through the Gulf of Oman.

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{{^usCountry}} Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, along with the operational commanders and senior naval leadership, will review and assess plans to address multi-dimensional challenges in current geo-strategic environment, the Navy said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, along with the operational commanders and senior naval leadership, will review and assess plans to address multi-dimensional challenges in current geo-strategic environment, the Navy said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Alongside security imperatives, the deliberations will focus on achieving decisive operational success, enhancing blue-water capabilities, training, human resource management, sustainable maintenance practices, effective employment of uncrewed systems, operational logistics, and other key enablers for combat readiness of platforms," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Alongside security imperatives, the deliberations will focus on achieving decisive operational success, enhancing blue-water capabilities, training, human resource management, sustainable maintenance practices, effective employment of uncrewed systems, operational logistics, and other key enablers for combat readiness of platforms," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The conference also bears prominent significance in reaffirming Navy's operational doctrine, inter-services coordination and technology driven response mechanisms post 'Operation Sindoor'," the Navy said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The conference also bears prominent significance in reaffirming Navy's operational doctrine, inter-services coordination and technology driven response mechanisms post 'Operation Sindoor'," the Navy said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The deliberations at the conference would aim toward promoting the Indian Navy as the 'preferred security partner' in the Indian Ocean Region and Indo-Pacific, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deliberations at the conference would aim toward promoting the Indian Navy as the 'preferred security partner' in the Indian Ocean Region and Indo-Pacific, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan will be among those to address the commanders, it said.

The Navy said interactions aim at enhancing interoperability and jointness, and deriving a broader perspective on national stability, security architecture, and a collaborative approach to address future maritime challenges.

The naval commanders' conference serves as a platform for close interaction with national leadership, setting a strategic direction for the naval plans.

"On a broader canvas, the Navy's apex leadership will review overall preparedness to deliver military success when directed by the government, in line with the Indian Navy's four roles as elaborated in the Indian Maritime Doctrine ," the Navy said.

"It would entail focus on sustained operations, expanding international cooperation, in addition to furthering government of India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across Regions , and efforts towards indigenisation and innovation," it added.

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Discussions are also planned to review the implementation of the Artificial Intelligence roadmap for pan-Navy solutions and data-driven technologies for seamless operations, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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