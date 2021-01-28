IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / West Bengal Assembly demands repeal of farm laws, Mamata Banerjee taunts BJP
The West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution to rename the State as ‘Bangla’ in three languages — Bengali, English, and Hindi, in Kolkata on July 26, 2018.(PTI Photo)
The West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution to rename the State as ‘Bangla’ in three languages — Bengali, English, and Hindi, in Kolkata on July 26, 2018.(PTI Photo)
india news

West Bengal Assembly demands repeal of farm laws, Mamata Banerjee taunts BJP

  • The resolution in the Assembly also extended support to the protesting farmers.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:10 PM IST

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly passed a resolution on Thursday demanding repeal of the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre and extending its support to the protesting farmers.

Speaking on the resolution on the second day of the two-day special assembly session chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that either the Centre should withdraw the farm-laws or step down from power.

Later in the day at a function in the Trinamool Congress headquarters, Banerjee underlined that demand. “Interest of farmers cannot be compromised. Either you (Modi) withdraw the laws or step down,” she said

She also said that there could be ideological differences between the political parties, but it was imperative that every party should unanimously support the farmers. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a virtual meeting of all chief ministers.

“When everybody was scared to speak up after the Delhi incident, I said the farmers are not at fault. They are maligning the farmers. The government of India is responsible. It was due to your (Centre) intelligence failure,” the chief minister said.

So far, five non-BJP-ruled states - Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Delhi - have passed resolutions in their respective assemblies against the contentious farm laws.

Banerjee also took a swipe at the BJP over the violence during the farmers’ tractor rally in the national capital, saying, “First tackle Delhi, then think of Bengal”.

“The Prime Minister should resign. The home minister should resign. Today I passed a resolution in the assembly. Two or three BJP legislators came to oppose the resolution. When they were asked by the Speaker to speak, they stood quietly. So, I delivered a strong speech, and they fled the house. The BJP will try to malign me. But I know you are there to protect me,” Banerjee told members of the non-Bengali communities at the function.

Earlier in the day, BJP legislators trooped into the well of the assembly and raised slogans. Later they staged a walkout shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

“This is unconstitutional and against the federal structure of the nation. The language which she used was in bad taste,” Manoj Tigga BJP MLA told reporters later.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan said that the TMC government does not have any moral authority to bring a resolution against the Centre’s farm laws as the state too had passed similar laws a few years back.

Members of the Left parties and the Congress also rushed to the well of the House in protest against certain comments by minister Tapas Roy when he was speaking about the Victoria Memorial controversy.

The controversy had blown up at a programme to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary at Victoria Memorial after Jai Shri Ram slogans were raised from the audience prompting Mamata Baneree not to speak.

Speaker Biman Banerjee ordered that the objectionable words used by Roy against some members of the Left parties and the Congress be expunged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is under pressure to shore up economic growth after the pandemic resulted in widespread job losses and pushed millions into poverty due to one of world’s strictest lockdown.(AFP | Representational image)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is under pressure to shore up economic growth after the pandemic resulted in widespread job losses and pushed millions into poverty due to one of world’s strictest lockdown.(AFP | Representational image)
india news

India said to forecast 11% growth buoyed by Covid-19 vaccine roll out

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:39 PM IST
The forecast for next year is in line with the International Monetary Fund’s estimate for 11.5% expansion, which will once again make India the fastest-growing major economy in the world ahead of China’s 8.1% pace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Nagaland chief secretary Tali Temjen Toy.(Photo@temjentoy)
File photo of Nagaland chief secretary Tali Temjen Toy.(Photo@temjentoy)
india news

Nagaland chief secretary Temjen Toy dies after battle with cancer

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Chief minister Neiphiu Rio said Temjen Toy's demise is a huge loss for the government of Nagaland and for the Nagas as a whole.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Kerala CM said the daily testing rate will be hiked to one lakh and at least 75 per cent will be RT-PCR tests. (REUTERS PHOTO).
The Kerala CM said the daily testing rate will be hiked to one lakh and at least 75 per cent will be RT-PCR tests. (REUTERS PHOTO).
india news

Kerala announces new curbs as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:23 PM IST
  • On Thursday, the state reported 5771 cases with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 9.87. The active case load is 72,392 and it reported 19 deaths taking the death toll to 3682. Almost 45 per cent of fresh cases of the country are from Kerala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On this day 71 years ago, the Supreme Court had its inaugural sitting.(HT Photo )
On this day 71 years ago, the Supreme Court had its inaugural sitting.(HT Photo )
india news

No offs, could be annual event: CJI on Supreme Court's inaugural sitting anniv

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Cheif Justice of India SA Bobde said that this event is worthy of commemoration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters forcibly entering Red Fort, attacking the police at various places on India's 72nd Republic Day. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Protesters forcibly entering Red Fort, attacking the police at various places on India's 72nd Republic Day. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

Video shows hundreds inside Red Fort, protestors running amok with tractor

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:39 PM IST
The unfolding of violent clashes in the Mughal-era fort forced authorities to shut down the monument till January 31 to take stock of the damages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parties like the Shiv Sena had even supported the farm laws in Parliament before making a U-turn, so did the Shiromani Akali Dal, Bhatia said.(Reuters)
Parties like the Shiv Sena had even supported the farm laws in Parliament before making a U-turn, so did the Shiromani Akali Dal, Bhatia said.(Reuters)
india news

BJP slams opposition for decision to boycott President's address to Parliament

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:19 PM IST
16 opposition parties led by the Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and the TMC on Thursday decided to boycott the President's address to the Parliament in solidarity with the protesting farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Policemen stand guard in front of the historic Red Fort after Tuesday's clashes between police and farmers, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 27, 2021. (REUTERS)
Policemen stand guard in front of the historic Red Fort after Tuesday's clashes between police and farmers, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 27, 2021. (REUTERS)
india news

Republic Day violence: Protesters snatched magazines from constables, says FIR

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:10 PM IST
The FIR has been filed at the Kotwali police station in north Delhi. It said 141 security personnel were injured during the violence at Red Fort.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution to rename the State as ‘Bangla’ in three languages — Bengali, English, and Hindi, in Kolkata on July 26, 2018.(PTI Photo)
The West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution to rename the State as ‘Bangla’ in three languages — Bengali, English, and Hindi, in Kolkata on July 26, 2018.(PTI Photo)
india news

West Bengal Assembly demands repeal of farm laws, Mamata Banerjee taunts BJP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:10 PM IST
  • The resolution in the Assembly also extended support to the protesting farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The electoral alliance between the Congress and the Left parties for the upcoming assembly polls made noticeable progress on Thursday(ANI)
The electoral alliance between the Congress and the Left parties for the upcoming assembly polls made noticeable progress on Thursday(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Cong-Left to share seats for Bengal polls

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that areas in north Karnataka which are dominated by Marathi-speakers be declared a Union Territory till the Supreme Court gives final verdict.(HT Photo)
Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that areas in north Karnataka which are dominated by Marathi-speakers be declared a Union Territory till the Supreme Court gives final verdict.(HT Photo)
india news

Border row: Maharashtra government releases old documentary to make its case

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The 35-minute black and white film titled "A case for justice", produced by the Maharashtra government 50 years ago, has now been released on YouTube in digital format.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasha Narwal was arrested in the case for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the riots.(Twitter)
Natasha Narwal was arrested in the case for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the riots.(Twitter)
india news

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail pleas of Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in a case of conspiracy of such a large scale, not having a video was not so vital as generally conspiracy, by its very nature, is hatched in secrecy and not having videos of such a conspiracy was obvious rather than doubtful.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Centre had said that giving an additional attempt or relaxation in age for some candidates would amount to extending differential treatment to similarly placed aspirants at the examination.(File photo)
In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Centre had said that giving an additional attempt or relaxation in age for some candidates would amount to extending differential treatment to similarly placed aspirants at the examination.(File photo)
india news

SC expresses displeasure over Centre's affidavit in civil services exam matter

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:37 PM IST
A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar expressed displeasure over it and said that the affidavit filed before it was not clear about at whose level this decision was taken.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coining a new ‘BJP-mukt and Congress-mukt India’ slogan, Telangana chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Tuesday a new national party as a consortium of regional parties may emerge “very soon”.(PTI File Photo)
Coining a new ‘BJP-mukt and Congress-mukt India’ slogan, Telangana chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Tuesday a new national party as a consortium of regional parties may emerge “very soon”.(PTI File Photo)
india news

With 1.9 lakh job vacancies, Telangana govt is working at 61% of total strength

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • According to the pay revision committee's report, Telangana was also lagging behind in terms of population-workforce ratio, compared to many other states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government has taken various steps to boost self-reliance in the defence sector and India will be known as a producer of military equipment, instead of being a market. (ANI PHOTO).
PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government has taken various steps to boost self-reliance in the defence sector and India will be known as a producer of military equipment, instead of being a market. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Covid-19 or border challenge, India capable on every front: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:12 PM IST
  • In his customary address at the National Cadet Corps rally, the PM said whether it was the protective cover of the vaccine or dealing with those who challenge India, the country was capable on every front.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress flags waves at rallies
Congress flags waves at rallies
india news

Cong, Left agree to share 193 seats in Bengal assembly, to hold talks on rest

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:55 PM IST
  • On December 24, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) formally approved a tie-up with the Left parties in Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP