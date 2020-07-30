e-paper
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Youth Congress condoled the demise of Somen Mitra.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 06:39 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Kolkata
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday.

“WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada’s family. May his soul rest in peace,” West Bengal Youth Congress tweeted.

