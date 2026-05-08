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West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: West Bengal assembly dissolved, race on to pick new CM

By Karishma Ayaldasani
May 08, 2026 08:58:47 am IST

West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: BJP won in West Bengal with a stunning mandate of 207 seats out of the total 294, while Trinamool Congress could only manage 80. This is the first time BJP would form government in West Bengal.

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Suvendu Adhikari, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal state, arrives at Barasat Government Medical College where the post-mortem of his aid Chandranath Rath is underway.(REUTERS)

West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: West Bengal governor R N Ravi dissolved the state legislative assembly on Thursday, May 7. The dissolution of the assembly comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide win in the West Bengal assembly election and Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign as chief minister. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 08 May 2026 08:58:47 am

    West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Mamata Banerjee refuses to ‘officially’ resign

    Two days after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee refused to resign, West Bengal governor R N Ravi dissolved the state legislative assembly on Thursday, May 7.

    Banerjee, however, said that she will not “formally” resign, claiming that poll results do not reflect “true public mandate.”

  • Fri, 08 May 2026 08:56:37 am

    West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Visuals from spot where PA Chandra was shot dead | Watch

    West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Latest visuals from the spot where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandra was shot dead near Madhyamgram on 6th May.

    The search for assailants is underway, as the police investigation continues.

  • Fri, 08 May 2026 08:51:34 am

    West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: ‘West Bengal to get a stable and good government’, says Majhi

    West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said West Bengal will get a stable and good government, which will be formed by the BJP for the first time in the state.

    The BJP secured a landslide victory in the recently concluded elections in West Bengal, bagging 207 seats in the 294-seat assembly and ending the 15-year rule of the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee.

    Majhi, who was appointed as the party's co-observer for West Bengal, said, "The Bengal elections result came in favour of the BJP. It is a great opportunity to work under Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a co-observer."

    -PTI

  • Fri, 08 May 2026 08:32:37 am

    West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Race on to pick new CM; oath ceremony on May 9

    West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: A meeting of newly elected party MLAs is likely to be held today to elect the legislative party leader ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, news agency ANI reported citing BJP sources

  • Fri, 08 May 2026 07:40:53 am

    West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Governor R N Ravi dissolves assembly with effect from May 7

    West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: West Bengal governor R N Ravi has dissolved the state legislative assembly with effect from May 7. Citing the official notifcation issued in the Kolkata Gazette, the dissolution of the assembly comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide win in the West Bengal assembly election.

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