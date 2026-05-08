West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: West Bengal assembly dissolved, race on to pick new CM
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: BJP won in West Bengal with a stunning mandate of 207 seats out of the total 294, while Trinamool Congress could only manage 80. This is the first time BJP would form government in West Bengal.
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: West Bengal governor R N Ravi dissolved the state legislative assembly on Thursday, May 7. The dissolution of the assembly comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide win in the West Bengal assembly election and Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign as chief minister. ...Read More
In escalating tensions in West Bengal, BJP leader and CM hopeful Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants at Madhyamgram of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas late on Wednesday. Rath's body was brought to his hometown in Purba Medinipur district on Thursday. He had suffered bullet injuries to the head, chest, and abdomen, following which he was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.
The bike reportedly used by the assailants during attack on Suvendu Adhikari's aide has been recovered by West Bengal police. The bike has been brought to Madhyamgram police station in North 24 Parganas, ANI reported.
Key points
-BJP won in West Bengal with a stunning mandate of 207 seats out of the total 294, while Trinamool Congress could only manage 80. This is the first time BJP would form government in West Bengal. The results also made Narendra Modi the first sitting Prime Minister to have won West Bengal after Jawaharlal Nehru.
-In defiance to the assembly polls results, Mamata Banerjee refused to go to Raj Bhavan and tender her resignation, saying that she has not lost. According to ECI, Mamata lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,00 votes.
-Union minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the central observer for the election of the chief minister in West Bengal. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the co-observer.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:58:47 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Mamata Banerjee refuses to ‘officially’ resign
Two days after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee refused to resign, West Bengal governor R N Ravi dissolved the state legislative assembly on Thursday, May 7.
Banerjee, however, said that she will not “formally” resign, claiming that poll results do not reflect “true public mandate.”
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:56:37 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Visuals from spot where PA Chandra was shot dead | Watch
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Latest visuals from the spot where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandra was shot dead near Madhyamgram on 6th May.
The search for assailants is underway, as the police investigation continues.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:51:34 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: ‘West Bengal to get a stable and good government’, says Majhi
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said West Bengal will get a stable and good government, which will be formed by the BJP for the first time in the state.
The BJP secured a landslide victory in the recently concluded elections in West Bengal, bagging 207 seats in the 294-seat assembly and ending the 15-year rule of the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee.
Majhi, who was appointed as the party's co-observer for West Bengal, said, "The Bengal elections result came in favour of the BJP. It is a great opportunity to work under Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a co-observer."
-PTI
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:32:37 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Race on to pick new CM; oath ceremony on May 9
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: A meeting of newly elected party MLAs is likely to be held today to elect the legislative party leader ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, news agency ANI reported citing BJP sources
- Fri, 08 May 2026 07:40:53 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Governor R N Ravi dissolves assembly with effect from May 7
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: West Bengal governor R N Ravi has dissolved the state legislative assembly with effect from May 7. Citing the official notifcation issued in the Kolkata Gazette, the dissolution of the assembly comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide win in the West Bengal assembly election.