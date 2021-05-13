West Bengal governor vows to uphold constitution as he visit Cooch Behar, hit by post-poll violence

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday reached areas marred by post-poll violence, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported. He is on a visit to Cooch Behar district where violence took place in Sitalkuchi during fourth phase of assembly election on April 10.

After reaching Cooch Behar, Dhankar said that his duty is to uphold the Constitution, and he will work towards it, according to Livehindustan. The governor will interact with victims of post-poll violence in Cooch Behar.

He will also go to Assam on May 14, where Dhankar will go to Ranpagli and Srirampur camps, a statement from the Raj Bhavan said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the governor of violating norms and planning to visit Cooch Behar district where four villagers were killed in firing by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Sitalkuchi.

Banerjee, in a letter to Dhankhar, said: "I find from social media that you are unilaterally proceeding to Cooch Behar district on May 13 and, sadly, I find that to be violative of the long-standing norms as evolved over several decades. I, therefore, would expect you to kindly follow the well-established norms of protocol and desist from abrupt decisions with regards to field visits."

Dhankar responded to the chief minister, asking her to uphold constitutional commitments, adding that it is time to address issues being faced by people in deep distress.

"We both, being constitutional functionaries, are subject to the constitution. I am sure you will at least concede supremacy of the constitution, that by the oath you are ordained to follow. Revisit your stance and commit to the constitution that by the oath you are obligated to uphold and follow. This is time to address issues being faced by people in deep distress," the West Bengal governor said in his letter to Banerjee.

On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation after the violence following the results of the assembly elections on May 2.

A five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court had also ordered the West Bengal Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where the violence occurred and the steps taken.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday reached areas marred by post-poll violence, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported. He is on a visit to Cooch Behar district where violence took place in Sitalkuchi during fourth phase of assembly election on April 10. After reaching Cooch Behar, Dhankar said that his duty is to uphold the Constitution, and he will work towards it, according to Livehindustan. The governor will interact with victims of post-poll violence in Cooch Behar. He will also go to Assam on May 14, where Dhankar will go to Ranpagli and Srirampur camps, a statement from the Raj Bhavan said on Wednesday. On Wednesday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the governor of violating norms and planning to visit Cooch Behar district where four villagers were killed in firing by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Sitalkuchi. Banerjee, in a letter to Dhankhar, said: "I find from social media that you are unilaterally proceeding to Cooch Behar district on May 13 and, sadly, I find that to be violative of the long-standing norms as evolved over several decades. I, therefore, would expect you to kindly follow the well-established norms of protocol and desist from abrupt decisions with regards to field visits." Dhankar responded to the chief minister, asking her to uphold constitutional commitments, adding that it is time to address issues being faced by people in deep distress. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Kerala church retreat: Two more priests die, 5 others critical Stalin writes to PM Modi, asks GST to be removed on Covid-19 vaccines PM Modi to release 8th instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN tomorrow Child trafficking suspected behind pleas for adoption of Covid ‘orphans’ "We both, being constitutional functionaries, are subject to the constitution. I am sure you will at least concede supremacy of the constitution, that by the oath you are ordained to follow. Revisit your stance and commit to the constitution that by the oath you are obligated to uphold and follow. This is time to address issues being faced by people in deep distress," the West Bengal governor said in his letter to Banerjee. On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation after the violence following the results of the assembly elections on May 2. A five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court had also ordered the West Bengal Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where the violence occurred and the steps taken.