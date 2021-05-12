West Bengal Guv Dhankhar to visit Ranpagli, Srirampur camps in Assam on May 14

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Ranpagli and Srirampur camps in Assam on May 14. The post-poll violence victims from West Bengal have taken refuge at these camps.

Dhankhar took to Twitter to inform about his visit to the camps.

"Governor WB Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Ranpagli and Srirampur camps in Assam where due to post-poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial some people of WB had taken refuge for safety. Governor Dhankhar will be reaching Ranpagli Assam at 9.45 am by BSF Helicopter," the Governor tweeted.

"Governor Dhankhar visit to camps in Assam on May 14 is after his visit to affected places in Coochbehar," he further tweeted.

Dhankhar had earlier informed that he will be visiting the areas affected by the post-poll violence in West Bengal on Thursday.

"Governor... will be leaving Kolkata by BSF Helicopter on May 13 to visit post-poll unprecedented violence-affected areas @MamataOfficial #Sitalkuchi and other places in Coochbehar to connect with sufferers," he tweeted yesterday.

The Governor said, "As part of my constitutional duty, I've decided to visit affected parts in State and asked the government to make arrangements. Unfortunately, their response hasn't been very responsive. I'll go ahead with my schedule and make arrangements for self visit in coming days."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been refuting the allegations.

On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation.

A five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court had also ordered West Bengal Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where the violence occurred and the steps taken.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had earlier requested President Ram Nath Kovind to take effective steps to immediately stop the "unprecedented post-poll violence" committed by "TMC activists and Jihadists" in West Bengal.

Following the declaration of West Bengal Assembly poll results on May 2, incidents of violence have been reported in several parts of the state.

