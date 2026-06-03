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Bengal launches Annapurna Yojana, over 28 lakh women to receive 3,000 monthly aid in first phase

Inaugurating the scheme, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that 28,25,769 verified beneficiaries had been enrolled on the dedicated portal.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 03:30 pm IST
PTI |
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The West Bengal government on Wednesday launched the Annapurna Yojana for women and announced that 28.25 lakh beneficiaries will receive 3,000 monthly aid in the first phase.

People collect forms for the Annapurna Yojana, under which women beneficiaries will get 3,000 per month as financial assistance, in Nadia, West Bengal.(PTI)

Inaugurating the scheme, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that 28,25,769 verified beneficiaries had been enrolled on the dedicated portal over the past three days through a coordinated effort involving state officials, district administrations, block development offices, municipal bodies, elected representatives, and public participation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee and the double-engine government's commitment have ensured that the promise to provide the aid of 3,000 has been implemented," he said.

CM promises inclusion of all eligible beneficiaries

The chief minister said fresh applications would continue to be accepted and all eligible beneficiaries would be covered under the scheme after verification over the next three months.

"As forms are received and verification is completed, 3,000 will be transferred to the beneficiaries' accounts. Our target is to ensure that every eligible woman receives the benefit," he said.

 
west bengal government women suvendu adhikari
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Home / India News / Bengal launches Annapurna Yojana, over 28 lakh women to receive 3,000 monthly aid in first phase
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