Home / India News / West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 LIVE: Repolling ends at 696 polling booths

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 LIVE: Repolling ends at 696 polling booths

Jul 10, 2023 05:55 PM IST
OPEN APP

2023 Panchayat Election West Bengal Live Updates: The re-polling at 697 booths in 19 districts is underway and will be held till 5 pm amid tight security.

West Bengal Panchayat election 2023 Live Updates: The State Election Commission (SEC) announced re-polling at 697 booths in 19 districts following the meeting of the commission on Sunday evening during which it took stock of vote-tampering and violence across the state. The SEC declared the polling “void” in those 19 districts. The poll results are scheduled to be announced on July 11.

Re-polling for the West Bengal Panchayat Election is underway
Re-polling for the West Bengal Panchayat Election is underway(PTI)

At least 19 people were killed during the three-tier panchayat elections in 20 districts after sporadic violence broke out in several parts of north and south Bengal - including Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Malda, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, and East Burdwan. A TMC worker also died after being injured in a bomb explosion at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 10, 2023 05:45 PM IST

    West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Repolling ends at 697 polling booths

    West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 LIVE: Repolling ends at 697 polling booths

  • Jul 10, 2023 04:56 PM IST

    35 crude bombs recovered from pond in Murshidabad

    On re-polling day of the Panchayat elections, 35 crude bombs were recovered from a pond and a field in Beldanga area of Murshidabad. A team of bomb disposal squad immediately reached the spot along with the local Police to neutralise the bombs. Read more

  • Jul 10, 2023 04:54 PM IST

    BJP constitutes a four-member fact-finding committee to visit the violence-affected areas in West Bengal

    BJP constitutes a four-member fact-finding committee to visit the violence-affected areas in West Bengal. The panel comprises BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad, Satyapal Singh, Rajdeep Roy and Rekha Verma. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 03:58 PM IST

    ‘TMC suffered the most due to opposition-sponsored violence’, says party leader

    TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh alleged that the violence on the election day was perpetrated by opposition parties. "It is TMC that has suffered the most due to this opposition-sponsored violence. Central forces did not arrive despite requisition by the SEC. Today's poll has been peaceful and it proves that SEC has taken steps to control the situation," he said.

  • Jul 10, 2023 03:23 PM IST

    ‘False voting at 18,000 booths at behest of TMC’, alleges Suvendu Adhikari

    "We had submitted a list of 6,000 booths to the SEC recommending repoll. Actually, false voting had taken place in 18,000 booths at the behest of the Trinamool Congress. We are collecting more evidence... video footage and everything," Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari told reporters

  • Jul 10, 2023 01:27 PM IST

    Woman accompanies another voter during voting process

    A woman was caught on camera making another voter cast her vote while being present with her throughout the process at a polling booth in Jalpaiguri. 

     

  • Jul 10, 2023 12:12 PM IST

    ‘Poll should be held again under court supervision’, demands BJP

    BJP demands repoll again under court supervision. "BJP workers are not able to enter their houses. They (TMC) are doing a farce in the name of elections. Election should be held again under the supervision of the court," says BJP leader Rahul Sinha

  • Jul 10, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    Murshidabad, Malda among districts with highest number of booths witnessing repolling

    A bulk of polling booths where re-polling was underway were in Murshidabad (175), followed by Malda (109), Nadia (89), Cooch Behar (53), North 24 Parganas (46), North Dinajpur (42), South 24 Parganas (36) and East Midnapore (31). The counting of votes will be held on Tuesday. Read more

  • Jul 10, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    Union minister Nisith Pramanik meets BJP workers injured in Saturday's poll violence

    Union minister Nisith Pramanik met BJP workers injured in Saturday's poll violence. The BJP has accused ruling Trinamool Congress of carrying out violent attacks during the voting.

  • Jul 10, 2023 09:39 AM IST

    TMC accuses BJP of attacking party functionary in Tamluk

    TMC alleges attack on party functionary in Tamluk by BJP cadre. “It's outrageous that BJP, which deployed Central forces for maintaining 'law & order' during Panchayat elections, is resorting to gross violence, just one day later”, the party tweeted.

  • Jul 10, 2023 09:12 AM IST

    TMC manufacturing data since ages, alleges Bengal BJP chief 

    West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar hit out at ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing it of publishing ‘manufactured’ data on the state. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 09:03 AM IST

    West Bengal panchayat polls: Violence-hit Murshidabad has 175 booths

    Among the districts where repolling was being held, violence-hit Murshidabad has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 109, they added.

  • Jul 10, 2023 09:02 AM IST

    Voters queue outside polling booth in Murshidabad to cast vote

    Voters queue outside polling booth in Tikiapara in Murshidabad to cast their votes

  • Jul 10, 2023 08:56 AM IST

    What SEC said on re-polling

    The SEC in an official release on Sunday said, “The West Bengal State Election Commission in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by sub-section-3 and sub-section-4 of Section-67 of the said Act, hereby fixes 10th day of July 2023, as the date of taking the fresh polls at 7:00 hours to be continued upto 17:00 hours uninterruptedly till completion and direct the District Panchayat Election Officer to fix the polling station at which polls will be taken.”

  • Jul 10, 2023 08:47 AM IST

    SDPO Canning Dibakar Das on security deployment 

    Outside a polling booth in South 24 Parganas, SDPO Canning Dibakar Das told ANI, “There are proper arrangements. Punjab Police gave us 10 constables and an officer, and so did West Bengal Police. I too, have a reserve of 52 constables and two officers with me...We have enough deployment today and voters are already lining up.”

  • Jul 10, 2023 08:38 AM IST

    Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri district

    Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri district to exercise their franchise amid heavy rainfall. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 08:37 AM IST

    Re-polling for the 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections underway

    Re-polling for the 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections in 697 booths spread across 19 districts is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal panchayat elections west bengal

West Bengal panchayat election results today; 42 deaths, re-polling. 10 updates

india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 06:17 AM IST

Results of West Bengal panchayat election, considered a litmus test for Trinamool Congress and BJP, will be declared today. Tight security in place.

Female voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the repolling of the West Bengal Panchayat election at Gangajalghati in Bankura on Monday. (ANI Photo)
ByAniruddha Dhar

West Bengal Panchayat polls results LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

West Bengal Panchayat polls results LIVE Updates: A total 5.67 crore people were eligible to decide the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates in 73,887 seats.

Security personnel stand guard at a strong room where ballot boxes are kept after the West Bengal panchayat polls, in Nadia. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 07:11 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Monsoon LIVE Updates: 42 killed as heavy rain batters north India

Today Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains in India have caused the deaths of at least 42 people, with rivers overflowing and landslides cutting off towns.

Monsoon in North India: Water flows after the flood gates of Sukhna Lake opened due to monsoon rains, in Chandigarh. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 07:01 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

SC puts interim stay on arrest of Malayalam news portal editor

The Supreme Court bench directed the editor’s counsel to advise him to be more restrained in his comments.

The Supreme Court on Monday put an interim stay on the arrest of Shajan Skaria, the editor of an online Malayalam news portal, in a case filed under the SC/ST Act. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 12:45 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma, Kochi

US navy ship docked for repair in Tamil Nadu

The US Navy Ship arrived at Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) shipyard is the first to conduct a mid-voyage repair under the five-year Master Ship Repair agreement between the US Navy and L&T

Executive Vice President and Head- Defence IC, L&T, Arun Ramchandani, US Consul General Judith Ravin, The Commanding Officer of the USNS Salvor, Captain Andrew MacLeod (L) and others stand on the USNS Salvor which has been docked at Larsen and Toubro Shipyard at Kattupalli Port for voyage repairs, in Chennai on Monday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai

Kerala: Body of man trapped in well retrieved after 50 hours

Rescue personnels on Monday retrieved the body of a 50-year-old man from a well he was trapped in since July 8 in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The police and fire services officials try to rescue a 55-year-old man trapped under soil inside a well near Vizhinjam, in Thiruvananthapuram on July 9, 2023. (PTI)
india news
Published on Jul 11, 2023 12:44 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma

Telangana: We will oppose UCC in Parl says KCR in meet with AIMPLB

Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced that his party would oppose tooth and nail to the Uniform Civil Code bill as and when it will be introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government

Telangana: KCR in a meeting with members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board over the Uniform Civil Code. (Srinivasa Rao Apparasu)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 12:43 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

No bill pending with Telangana governor’s office: Tamilisai

Tamilisai was referring to the comments made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and state industries and IT minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday.

Tamilisai also requested the media fraternity to officially seek clarification from the Raj Bhavan before carrying any news related to her. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 12:43 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

After SC panel’s report in Adani-Hindenburg, Sebi seeks to tighten FPI norms

On May 17, the apex court gave Sebi time till August 14 to complete its probe into the allegations thrown up by the Hindenburg report released in January.

On May 17, the apex court gave Sebi time till August 14 to complete its probe into the allegations thrown up by the Hindenburg report released in January (REUTERS)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 03:47 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand

First-time MPs excel in Parliament, reveals Lok Sabha secretariat data

The data, compiled for 250 debutant members who didn’t become ministers, showed that they asked 41,104 questions

The 17th Lok Sabha has 270 first-time MPs, the highest ever (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 01:32 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi

Airports may not get full body scanners soon as AAI cancels tender

The AAI has withdrawn its tender to procure 131 full body scanners due to issues with a clause from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

Following a Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) circular, the AAI had in 2020 issued a tender to procure 198 body scanners for 63 airports (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 03:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amid heavy rains, overflowing river systems taking a toll

Heavy rains in the upper reaches of Chamba and Kangra districts, the source of the Ravi river, have resulted in flooding of several downstream areas.

A temple submerged as the river Beas overflows following heavy rains in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. (Reuters)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 02:02 AM IST
ByChetan Chauhan

Rain-heavy system over north likely to subside by today, to shift to east: IMD

In two days, an interaction between a western disturbance and the monsoon trough led to heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana.

Delhi Metro train passes above Yamuna river after heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 01:58 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi

Jaishankar files papers for second term in RS

The last date for filing nominations is July 13, and the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations is July 17

External affairs minister S Jaishankar accompanied by other BJP leaders while filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, in Gandhinagar on Monday (Agencies)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Karnataka: CM begins cash transfers to beneficiaries of rice scheme

According to food and civil supplies minister KH Muniyappa, the Congress government will transfer ₹34 per kg of rice, which amounts to ₹ 170 per month per person in place of rice. The rest of the five kg which comes from the Centre will be provided as usual.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah released the direct benefit transfers (DBTs) to beneficiaries as part of the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out