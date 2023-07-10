West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 LIVE: Repolling ends at 696 polling booths
2023 Panchayat Election West Bengal Live Updates: The re-polling at 697 booths in 19 districts is underway and will be held till 5 pm amid tight security.
West Bengal Panchayat election 2023 Live Updates: The State Election Commission (SEC) announced re-polling at 697 booths in 19 districts following the meeting of the commission on Sunday evening during which it took stock of vote-tampering and violence across the state. The SEC declared the polling “void” in those 19 districts. The poll results are scheduled to be announced on July 11.
At least 19 people were killed during the three-tier panchayat elections in 20 districts after sporadic violence broke out in several parts of north and south Bengal - including Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Malda, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, and East Burdwan. A TMC worker also died after being injured in a bomb explosion at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district.
- Jul 10, 2023 05:45 PM IST
- Jul 10, 2023 04:56 PM IST
35 crude bombs recovered from pond in Murshidabad
On re-polling day of the Panchayat elections, 35 crude bombs were recovered from a pond and a field in Beldanga area of Murshidabad. A team of bomb disposal squad immediately reached the spot along with the local Police to neutralise the bombs. Read more
- Jul 10, 2023 04:54 PM IST
BJP constitutes a four-member fact-finding committee to visit the violence-affected areas in West Bengal
BJP constitutes a four-member fact-finding committee to visit the violence-affected areas in West Bengal. The panel comprises BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad, Satyapal Singh, Rajdeep Roy and Rekha Verma.
- Jul 10, 2023 03:58 PM IST
‘TMC suffered the most due to opposition-sponsored violence’, says party leader
TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh alleged that the violence on the election day was perpetrated by opposition parties. "It is TMC that has suffered the most due to this opposition-sponsored violence. Central forces did not arrive despite requisition by the SEC. Today's poll has been peaceful and it proves that SEC has taken steps to control the situation," he said.
- Jul 10, 2023 03:23 PM IST
‘False voting at 18,000 booths at behest of TMC’, alleges Suvendu Adhikari
"We had submitted a list of 6,000 booths to the SEC recommending repoll. Actually, false voting had taken place in 18,000 booths at the behest of the Trinamool Congress. We are collecting more evidence... video footage and everything," Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari told reporters
- Jul 10, 2023 01:27 PM IST
Woman accompanies another voter during voting process
A woman was caught on camera making another voter cast her vote while being present with her throughout the process at a polling booth in Jalpaiguri.
- Jul 10, 2023 12:12 PM IST
‘Poll should be held again under court supervision’, demands BJP
BJP demands repoll again under court supervision. "BJP workers are not able to enter their houses. They (TMC) are doing a farce in the name of elections. Election should be held again under the supervision of the court," says BJP leader Rahul Sinha
- Jul 10, 2023 11:25 AM IST
Murshidabad, Malda among districts with highest number of booths witnessing repolling
A bulk of polling booths where re-polling was underway were in Murshidabad (175), followed by Malda (109), Nadia (89), Cooch Behar (53), North 24 Parganas (46), North Dinajpur (42), South 24 Parganas (36) and East Midnapore (31). The counting of votes will be held on Tuesday. Read more
- Jul 10, 2023 10:13 AM IST
Union minister Nisith Pramanik meets BJP workers injured in Saturday's poll violence
Union minister Nisith Pramanik met BJP workers injured in Saturday's poll violence. The BJP has accused ruling Trinamool Congress of carrying out violent attacks during the voting.
- Jul 10, 2023 09:39 AM IST
TMC accuses BJP of attacking party functionary in Tamluk
TMC alleges attack on party functionary in Tamluk by BJP cadre. “It's outrageous that BJP, which deployed Central forces for maintaining 'law & order' during Panchayat elections, is resorting to gross violence, just one day later”, the party tweeted.
- Jul 10, 2023 09:12 AM IST
TMC manufacturing data since ages, alleges Bengal BJP chief
West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar hit out at ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing it of publishing ‘manufactured’ data on the state.
- Jul 10, 2023 09:03 AM IST
West Bengal panchayat polls: Violence-hit Murshidabad has 175 booths
Among the districts where repolling was being held, violence-hit Murshidabad has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 109, they added.
- Jul 10, 2023 09:02 AM IST
Voters queue outside polling booth in Murshidabad to cast vote
Voters queue outside polling booth in Tikiapara in Murshidabad to cast their votes
- Jul 10, 2023 08:56 AM IST
What SEC said on re-polling
The SEC in an official release on Sunday said, “The West Bengal State Election Commission in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by sub-section-3 and sub-section-4 of Section-67 of the said Act, hereby fixes 10th day of July 2023, as the date of taking the fresh polls at 7:00 hours to be continued upto 17:00 hours uninterruptedly till completion and direct the District Panchayat Election Officer to fix the polling station at which polls will be taken.”
- Jul 10, 2023 08:47 AM IST
SDPO Canning Dibakar Das on security deployment
Outside a polling booth in South 24 Parganas, SDPO Canning Dibakar Das told ANI, “There are proper arrangements. Punjab Police gave us 10 constables and an officer, and so did West Bengal Police. I too, have a reserve of 52 constables and two officers with me...We have enough deployment today and voters are already lining up.”
- Jul 10, 2023 08:38 AM IST
Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri district
Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri district to exercise their franchise amid heavy rainfall.
- Jul 10, 2023 08:37 AM IST
Re-polling for the 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections underway
Re-polling for the 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections in 697 booths spread across 19 districts is underway.