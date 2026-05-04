West Bengal polls 2026: Padma Bhushan awarde Swapan Dasgupta banks on urban vote in high-stakes contest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, veteran journalist, and former Rajya Sabha MP, Swapan Dasgupta, is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections from the Rashbehari constituency in South Kolkata. A prominent architect of center-right discourse in India, Dasgupta is seeking to translate his intellectual influence into a direct electoral mandate in one of Kolkata’s most culturally significant urban segments.

Rashbehari Assembly Constituency BJP Candidate Swapan Dasgupta during a door to door campaign at Lake Road area, in Kolkata on Thursday. (Sudipta Banerjee)

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Dasgupta’s 2026 campaign marks his second major attempt at entering the state legislature. After a narrow defeat in 2021, he has spent the last five years deepening his engagement with Bengal's civil society. On the campaign trail in Rashbehari, he has framed the election as a choice between "stagnant populism" and a "cultural and economic renaissance," urging the urban middle class to reject the TMC's governance model in favor of a vision centered on heritage and civic reform.

Early Life

Born on October 3, 1955, in Calcutta, Swapan Dasgupta is an alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and St Antony's College, Oxford, where he completed his PhD in South Asian History. Before his formal entry into politics, he enjoyed a stellar career in journalism, holding senior editorial positions at The Statesman, The Times of India, and India Today. In 2015, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to literature and education. His political identity was forged in the early 1990s as a vocal supporter of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, making him one of the foremost English-language voices for Indian nationalism.

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{{^usCountry}} The Rashbehari constituency, located in the heart of South Kolkata, is known for its high concentration of 'Bhadralok' voters and its rich cultural history. In his 2026 affidavit, Dasgupta declared total assets worth approximately ₹6.45 Crore, including a significant collection of rare books and residential property in South Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Rashbehari constituency, located in the heart of South Kolkata, is known for its high concentration of 'Bhadralok' voters and its rich cultural history. In his 2026 affidavit, Dasgupta declared total assets worth approximately ₹6.45 Crore, including a significant collection of rare books and residential property in South Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For the 2026 polls, Dasgupta is locked in a prestigious battle against the TMC’s incumbent MLA, Debashish Kumar, a seasoned grassroots organizer. Dasgupta’s campaign has focused on the “Urban Decay of Kolkata,” highlighting the need for better municipal accountability, the preservation of heritage buildings, and a modernized drainage system for South Kolkata. If elected, he has promised to create a specialized "Kolkata Heritage Council" to protect the city's unique architectural identity from unregulated real estate growth. What Happened in the Previous Elections? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the 2026 polls, Dasgupta is locked in a prestigious battle against the TMC’s incumbent MLA, Debashish Kumar, a seasoned grassroots organizer. Dasgupta’s campaign has focused on the “Urban Decay of Kolkata,” highlighting the need for better municipal accountability, the preservation of heritage buildings, and a modernized drainage system for South Kolkata. If elected, he has promised to create a specialized "Kolkata Heritage Council" to protect the city's unique architectural identity from unregulated real estate growth. What Happened in the Previous Elections? {{/usCountry}}

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In the 2021 Assembly elections, Swapan Dasgupta resigned from the Rajya Sabha to contest from the Tarakeswar seat. In a closely watched contest, he lost to TMC’s Ramendu Sinharay by a margin of 7,484 votes, a result that underscored the challenges the BJP faced in rural Hooghly.

ALSO READ: Voting percentage in West Bengal 2026: 89.99% polling recorded till 5 pm. Check district wise turnoutFollowing his 2021 loss, he was renominated to the Rajya Sabha to complete his term as an eminent member. However, for the 2026 cycle, he has shifted his focus to the urban landscape of Rashbehari, aiming to capitalize on his appeal among educated, city-dwelling voters. Polling in Rashbehari is scheduled for the Phase IV on May 10, 2026, with Dasgupta banking on a "Silent Wave" of urban discontent to secure his first-ever win in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

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(With inputs from local bureaus and ECI affidavits)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushbu Sahu ...Read More Khushbu Sahu is a journalist with the online desk, assisting with research, writing, editing, and curating digital content, while gaining experience in SEO and content publishing workflows. She is currently pursuing a PGDM in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Khushbu holds a Bachelor’s degree in German from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she developed a strong foundation in language, culture, and global perspectives. She was awarded a scholarship to attend a language programme at Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania, which provided her with international exposure and an opportunity to engage with diverse cultural and academic environments across Europe. Her areas of interest include politics, international relations, public policy, and human-interest stories. She is particularly interested in exploring how policies impact communities on the ground. Previously, she worked as a content writer with Karamrath and was associated with the Gandhi Fellowship, where she engaged in grassroots development initiatives. She has also interned in the public policy space, contributing to research and programme development in the education sector. Read Less

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