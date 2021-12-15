Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / West Bengal reports first Omicron case; 7-year-old boy tests positive
india news

West Bengal reports first Omicron case; 7-year-old boy tests positive

According to reports, the boy first tested positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad and travelled to West Bengal, following which the reports came out positive for Omicron variant.
 (HT FILE)
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

A seven-year-old boy has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease in West Bengal, becoming the state's first patient of the new variant, the health department informed on Wednesday.

According to reports, the boy arrived in Murshidabad district from Hyderabad. Both his parents have tested negative for Covid-19, Livemint reported.

According to media reports, the boy had tested postive in Hyderabad and left for West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, two foreign nationals in Telangana's Hyderabad also tested positive for the Omicron variant, a state health official said. The first person has been identified as a 24-year-old Kenyan national who landed on December 12 while the other is a 23-year-old man from Somalia, Telangana's director of public health, G Srinivasa Rao informed.

Both are asymptomatic, he said. The two persons were diagnosed with Omicron infection during genome sequencing. Telangana has a total of three cases now.

With the confirmed case in West Bengal, India has so far detected a total of 64 cases of the Omicron variant. Earlier on Tuesday, Rajasthan and Delhi reported four cases each of the Omicron variant.

RELATED STORIES

The central and state governments and other authorities are on high alert for the new Omicron or B.1.1.529 strain, which was first reported in Botswana on November 11 this year, and subsequently surged in South Africa. It has already been declared a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Omicron cases have spiked in European countries, as well as the United Kingdom and is expected to become dominant by next month, experts have said. However, the Indian government has said that the new variant may not be as severe in the country as a majority of citizens have already been infected by the Delta variant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP