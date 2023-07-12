Around 150 Bengal people take refuge in Assam amid poll violence: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that around 150 individuals from West Bengal have taken shelter in the state, fearing for their lives amid amid violence during panchayat polls.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)

"Around 150 people from West Bengal have come as refugees to Assam. They have told that they have come because of the fear of violence in the panchayat elections. We have provided them accommodation, food and medical facilities. Around 133 people are currently staying in relief camps," he said.

While West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari thanked Sarma for “providing relief to the tormented opposition party karyakartas of WB”, cabinet minister of the neighbouring state Shashi Panja hinted that the Assam CM was “raising a false alarm and creating a sense of panic”.

Expressing gratitude to the Assam CM, Adhikari tweeted, "I would like to thank the Hon'ble CM of Assam Shri @himantabiswa Ji for providing relief to the tormented Opposition Party Karyakartas of WB, especially those from BJP, who time & again are subjected to poll-related violence and being in close proximity to the state of Assam, they find it safe to cross over with their families for their safety.”

According to the news agency PTI, at least 15 people were killed in the clashes during West Bengal's rural bodies' elections on Saturday. Several ballot boxes were vandalised, ballot papers were torched, and bombs were thrown at rivals in several places during the polling.

Of those killed, 11 were affiliated with the TMC. The total death toll in the state since the poll process began on June 8, when the dates were announced, has crossed 30. PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the TMC looked set to sweep the rural polls by taking an unassailable lead in results declared till now by the State Election Commission.

In all elections are being held for 63,229 gram panchayat seats, the TMC has won in 31,192 seats. Its nearest rival BJP has won 8,427 seats, the Left front has won 2,856, while the Congress won 2,225 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)