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West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari warns of action against AJUP’s Humayun Kabir

Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir maintained that his remarks were political and intended against BJP leaders

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 03:57 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday warned of action against Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir over his alleged remarks against the former, the police, and for threatening to mobilise people to take to the streets and fill the local prison in Murshidabad.

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari. (PTI)

“Enough is enough. The time has come for such persons to learn a lesson. I am warning you against making such remarks. Control yourself, withdraw such statements, and think at least 25 times before making such remarks in the future,” Adhikari said in the state assembly.

Kabir purportedly said he would not acknowledge Adhikari and the police once he loses control, while hitting out at local ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anamika Ghosh. The videos of the purported comments surfaced on social media and triggered a row.

“Even after losing the election, the BJP candidate Anamika Ghosh still thinks that she is the MLA [assembly member]. The BJP thinks that they have their MLA here. I told Suvendu Adhikari the other day that you wanted to win the election, and your party did that. That is fine. But tell your people to tone down in Murshidabad. The day I mobilise the Muslims and take to the streets, I will strike back so hard that there won’t be anyone left to even carry your party flag,” Adhikari quoted Kabir as saying.

Adhikari said those who invited Kabir will be picked up first. “I will do whatever it takes. You can well assume that this is his last statement. This government will establish the rule of law and end the rule of goons.”

Minutes after Adhikari’s warnings, Kabir said his remarks were political and intended against BJP leaders, attacking him with the police by their side. “That is why I hit out against them politically. Being the chief minister, he [Adhikari] can make such statements. I cannot oppose him. He has the freedom. Ahead of the by-election, if anyone hurls a stone at my candidate, I am not going to serve them Rasgollas in turn.”

He said they all wanted a change for good governance. “But if the people of Rejinagar, Nowda and Beldanga are treated differently from the rest of the people of the state, then such things would happen, and we would go to jail,” said Kabir.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) suspended Kabir for laying the foundation stone of a mosque modelled after Ayodhya’s demolished Babri Masjid on December 6 and launching AJUP to contest the elections in alliance with parties such as the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). The AIMIM ended the alliance with Kabir’s party ahead of the polls after the TMC released a clip purportedly featuring Kabir saying he was in touch with the BJP. Kabir was heard saying he was mobilising Muslim votes against the then-ruling TMC in exchange for 1,000 crore.

 
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