West Tripura DM relieved from post following allegations of misconduct

West Tripura District’s collector Shailesh Kumar Yadav’s request to be relieved from office following an inquiry into his alleged misconduct while enforcing Covid-19 guidelines in the state has been accepted.

“...In the interest of an impartial enquiry, I request for relinquishment of my charge as DM (district magistrate) & Collector West Tripura District”, Yadav wrote to chief secretary Manoj Kumar on Sunday.

Law minister Ratan Lal Nath said the government had accepted his request and given Ravel Hamendra Kumar, director of Industries and Commerce department, additional charge of the West District for the time being.

Tripura government has constituted a high level enquiry into allegations that Yadav was guilty of gross misconduct while intervening to stop marriage ceremonies being held in violation of Corona night curfew at Manikya Court & Golap Bagan venues in Agartala on the night of April 26th. With the increase in Covid-19 cases in the second wave, the state government had imposed seven hours night curfew starting 10pm.

Yadav reportedly stopped the marriage midway, insulted the bridegroom and forced him to vacate the wedding venue and even slapped the priest. He was also accused of misbehaving with the guests; the video of the incident went viral on social media, inviting criticism and drawing the government’s attention.

Soon after the incident, the chief minister asked the chief secretary to submit a report on the incident; accordingly, a committee comprising two IAS (Indian Administrative Services) officers was constituted to probe the matter.

Though Yadav apologised initially for his conduct, he later told the committee that he had performed his duty by enforcing law and order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and that he stands by his deeds.