Western Himalayan region likely to get fresh rain, snow next week

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2024 03:11 PM IST

The wind direction has changed to northwesterly from the direction of the snow-clad Himalayas, leading to a fall in temperatures in the plains

A fresh western disturbance (WD) was expected to impact the Western Himalayas and likely to cause rain and snow in the region on February 26 and 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was also likely in Central India over these days.

Snow-clad Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. (PTI)
Another WD brought rain to the hills and plains between February 19 and 21. The wind direction has since changed to northwesterly from the direction of the snow-clad Himalayas, leading to a fall in temperatures in the plains.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“When the previous WD was approaching, temperatures went up due to variable winds. Now there are northwesterly winds blowing over the plains, and temperatures have gone back to near normal. The forthcoming WD will likely bring rain and snow to higher reaches and very light rain to plains, mostly Punjab,” said IMD scientist Naresh Kumar.

IMD director general M Mohapatra said temperatures will rise again because of the fresh WD. “Once it moves away, we can expect a slight dip again.”

Isolated light rainfall or snowfall was also very likely in the Western Himalayan region over the weekend.

Jet stream winds with maximum speed up to 145 knots over northeast India at 12.6 km above mean sea level and high moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal into the region in the lower levels were expected to cause scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning over the weekend.

