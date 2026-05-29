Wet spell forecast in Himachal till June 4; alert issued for thunderstorm

The weather office here has forecast a wet spell in Himachal Pradesh till June 4, issuing an alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusts at 40-50 kmph across the district, as a bout of severe hailstorm and rain lashed the state capital and adjoining areas on Friday evening. Shimla: People walk during rain at the Ridge, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Friday, May 29, 2026. (PTI)

The inclement weather warning was issued for 10 districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, for Saturday (May 30).

Light to moderate rain and snow is likely at few places on May 30, while light rain and snow is likely at isolated places between May 31 and June 4, the MeT said.

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Hailstorm accompanied by sharp showers lashed state capital Shimla and adjoining areas on Friday evening. Dark clouds hung low and visibility was reduced to a few metres, forcing vehicles to slow to a crawl.

Light rains were witnessed in isolated places in Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts in the 24 hours since Thursday evening. Nahan in Sirmaur received 14.2 mm of rain, followed by Poanta Sahib at 6.4 mm, Dhaulakuan at 3.5 mm, Kalpa at 2.5 mm, Kukumseri at 2.1 mm, Keylong at 2 mm, while Renuka and Jaton Barrage saw 1 mm rainfall each.

Himachal Pradesh received 202.1 mm rainfall during the pre-monsoon season from March 1 to May 29, against a normal rainfall of 237.1 mm, a 15 per cent deficit.

On Friday, Keylong had the coldest night, logging a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Una was hottest during the day, recording a maximum of 39.6 degrees Celsius.