Wet spell to continue as IMD predicts heavy rains across north, west regions
Wet spell to continue as IMD predicts heavy rains across north, west regions

The present spell of heavy to very heavy downpour will also continue till July 20 over the western Himalayan region, while heavy rainfall also expected in the Konkan region, Goa, Ghat areas and central Maharashtra.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 06:15 PM IST
A low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal around July 23.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted widespread rainfall over the next two days along the western coast with isolated heavy rainfall in the Konkan region, Goa, Ghat areas and central Maharashtra. The present spell of heavy to very heavy downpour will also continue till July 20 over the western Himalayan region -- Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand -- and adjoining northwest India, comprising Punjab, Haryana, east Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana till Tuesday. The IMD predicted moderate downpour at most places with isolated intense spells across the national capital of Delhi during the next 24 hours.

This is because the western end of the monsoon trough continued to run in its normal position and may gradually shift northwards from Tuesday. Subsequently, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal around July 23.

The weather body also warned of moderate to severe lightning strikes at isolated places of Uttar Pradesh, north MP and east Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

Widespread downpour has been witnessed over the past few days across the country with cloudbursts and flooding leading to loss of lives and property in some states and disrupting normal life at other places.

