WFI suspension LIVE: Wrestling body’s activities paused over ‘hasty’ national trials

WFI suspension LIVE: Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) due to the abrupt announcement of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals by the newly-elected body, which "didn't provide sufficient notice for wrestlers to prepare". BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with newly appointed WFI president Sanjay Singh show victory signs.

The elections on December 21 resulted in Sanjay Singh and his panel, loyalists of former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, winning by significant margins.