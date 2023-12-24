WFI suspension LIVE: Wrestling body’s activities paused over ‘hasty’ national trials
WFI suspension LIVE: The Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till further orders
WFI suspension LIVE: Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) due to the abrupt announcement of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals by the newly-elected body, which “didn't provide sufficient notice for wrestlers to prepare”.
The elections on December 21 resulted in Sanjay Singh and his panel, loyalists of former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, winning by significant margins.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 24, 2023 12:23 PM IST
WFI suspension LIVE: Sakshi Malik had previously voiced concerns about chosen trials venue
“I have given up wrestling but I am worried since last night. What should I do about those junior women wrestlers who are calling me and telling me that the junior nationals are going to be held from 28th and the new wrestling federation has decided to hold it in Nandani Nagar Gonda. Gonda is the area of Brijbhushan. Now imagine in what environment the junior women wrestlers will go there to wrestle. Is there no place in this country to get trials anywhere other than Nandani Nagar? I don't understand what to do,” Olympian medalist Sakshi Malik wrote on X on Saturday.Dec 24, 2023 12:15 PM IST
WFI suspension LIVE: Why sports ministry paused wrestling body’s activities?
According to a source, citied by PTI, newly-elected WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh, on the day of his election (Dec 21), hastily declared the U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) by year-end. This abrupt announcement lacks proper notice to participating wrestlers.
The source added, clause 3 (e) of preamble of constitution of WFI, object of the WFI, mandates holding of Senior, Junior and Sub Junior National Championships as per UWW Rules at places selected by the Executive CommitteeDec 24, 2023 12:06 PM IST
WFI suspension LIVE: Sports Ministry suspends newly-elected WFI till further notice
"The new body has not followed the WFI constitution. We have not terminated the Federation but suspended till further orders. They just need to follow the due process and the rules," a sports ministry official told PTI.Share this articleTopics
-