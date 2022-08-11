'What a joke': Nitish Kumar on Sushil Modi's VP claims; 'Did they forget...'

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday dismissed BJP leader Sushil Modi's claim that the fallout between the BJP and the JD(U) was because Nitish Kumar was not made the vice-president. Terming the claim as absolutely bogus, Nitish Kumar said, "Is it a joke? I have no such desire. Did they forget how much our party supported their President and Vice-President candidate? We were waiting for the election to be over and then convened our meeting."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Let them talk so much about me that they may get a position,” Nitish Kumar said in a swipe at BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi who on Wednesday claimed many senior JD(U) leaders sent feelers on whether there was any possibility.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day after breaking the alliance with the NDA in the state, Nitish Kumar took oath on Wednesday as the chief minister of the Mahagathbandhan government.

While many BJP leaders were of the opinion that it was good riddance, Sushil Modi on Wednesday claimed Nitish Kumar wanted to be the vice-president of India. He said senior JD(U) leaders approached the BJP as well.

“Some JD(U) people had come to say that make Nitish Kumar Vice-President and you rule the state,” Sushil Modi said adding the BJP never betrayed anyone. BJP made Nitish Kumar the chief minister five times by the RJS made him CM twice, Sushil Modi said.

Nitish Kumar also dismissed claims that the investigaton into the PFI led to the end of JD(U)-NDA alliance in Bihar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON