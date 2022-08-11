Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'What a joke': Nitish Kumar on Sushil Modi's VP claims; 'Did they forget...'

'What a joke': Nitish Kumar on Sushil Modi's VP claims; 'Did they forget...'

india news
Updated on Aug 11, 2022 11:23 AM IST
In a swipe at BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi, Nitish Kumar said, “Let them talk so much about me that they may get a position again.”
Nitish Kumar said he waited for the Presidential and Vice Presidential election to be over for his party meeting. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday dismissed BJP leader Sushil Modi's claim that the fallout between the BJP and the JD(U) was because Nitish Kumar was not made the vice-president. Terming the claim as absolutely bogus, Nitish Kumar said, "Is it a joke? I have no such desire. Did they forget how much our party supported their President and Vice-President candidate? We were waiting for the election to be over and then convened our meeting."

“Let them talk so much about me that they may get a position,” Nitish Kumar said in a swipe at BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi who on Wednesday claimed many senior JD(U) leaders sent feelers on whether there was any possibility.

RELATED STORIES

A day after breaking the alliance with the NDA in the state, Nitish Kumar took oath on Wednesday as the chief minister of the Mahagathbandhan government.

While many BJP leaders were of the opinion that it was good riddance, Sushil Modi on Wednesday claimed Nitish Kumar wanted to be the vice-president of India. He said senior JD(U) leaders approached the BJP as well.

“Some JD(U) people had come to say that make Nitish Kumar Vice-President and you rule the state,” Sushil Modi said adding the BJP never betrayed anyone. BJP made Nitish Kumar the chief minister five times by the RJS made him CM twice, Sushil Modi said.

Nitish Kumar also dismissed claims that the investigaton into the PFI led to the end of JD(U)-NDA alliance in Bihar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
nitish kumar sushil modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP