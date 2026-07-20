What are CJP's demands as supporters gear up for Parliament march?

Parliament’s Monsoon Session is likely to begin on a confrontational note on Monday as supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prepare to march towards Parliament over alleged failures in the education system. The proposed ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest has prompted heightened security in central Delhi, with police warning that no permission has been granted for the procession.

Ahead of the Parliament march, CJP listed its demands for justice, compensation and Wangchuk’s release. (Hindustan Times)

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(Also read: Delhi Police ‘won’t allow' CJP's Parliament march on July 20, calls it ‘illegal’)

What are CJP's demands?

In a post on X, the CJP said its demands from the government remained unchanged. The group sought accountability from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the deaths by suicide of more than 20 students and demanded financial assistance of ₹1 crore for each affected family.

“The Cockroach Janta Party’s demands from the government have not changed. We want accountability from Dharmendra Pradhan for the death of 20+ students by suicide and relief of ₹1 crore each for their families. Our movement will not stop until we get justice! The peaceful march to the Parliament as planned stands. Sonam Wangchuk has also appealed to the people of India to make this a huge and resounding success. We also demand that Wangchuk sir be released from the hospital where he’s being forcefully held against his will by the government, so he can also join the historic #ChaloSansad march at 9 am. As previously announced, Gitanjali J. Angmo will be joining the peaceful march if Wangchuk sir is not permitted to come out,” the CJP said.

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Abhijeet Dipke’s supporters are expected to gather for the planned march at 9 am, even as Delhi Police have cautioned people against participating in any unauthorised gathering or procession.

Wangchuk sets conditions to end fast

The planned march comes as activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike. He was shifted by police to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 amid concerns over his health.

In a handwritten note dated July 19, Wangchuk, who said he was on the 23rd day of his fast, listed the conditions under which he would end his protest.

“Dear friends & supporters, many of you have asked when will I end fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20th July, if...” Wangchuk wrote.

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He said he would end the fast if the government accepted responsibility for failures in the education system, including paper leaks. He also sought assurances from MPs, CJP leaders and political parties that the issue would be raised in Parliament.

Wangchuk added that if his health or other circumstances prevented him from continuing, he would end the fast if MPs and leaders from different parties visited him in hospital and offered the same assurance.

(Also read: CJP's ‘Sansad Chalo’: What to expect on Monday as protesters set for Parliament march, police say no permission)

The note concluded, “From the illegal detention at Safdarjung Hospital, where my freedom of movement, speech and all communication are restricted.”

Police warn against unauthorised gathering

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Delhi Police said no permission had been sought or granted for the proposed march to Parliament on July 20.

“Citizens are advised not to participate in any unauthorised gathering or procession. Please respect the prohibitory orders in force and cooperate with Delhi Police in maintaining public peace, safety and security,” the police said on X.