What Arvind Kejriwal said after meeting Delhi L-G amid Singapore visit row

After a showdown between Arvind Kejriwal and VK Saxena over the former's Singapore visit, the Delhi chief minister on Friday said it was important for the lieutenant governor and him to work together for the city's development. Kejriwal made the comments after attending a weekly meeting with the L-G at his residence.

Last week, Saxena had rejected the Aam Aadmi Party government’s proposal for Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1, saying his attendance at the mayors’ conference will set a "bad precedent". Kejriwal had skipped the weekly meeting last Friday.

After this week's meeting with the L-G, Kejriwal said, "The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. It is important for Delhi that the CM and the L-G work together.

“We may have a difference of opinions on various issues. Matbhed ho sakte hain, manbhed nahi hai. He is an L-G and I am a CM, we may have different opinions on issues but we will sort out those issues through discussions and work together,” he added.

Earlier in the day, BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa, in a video, claimed that Kejriwal had missed the July 20 application deadline for the Singapore visit.

Sirsa claimed that the deadline was missed even before Kejriwal had approached the ministry of external affairs. “He already knew he could not apply. Then after applying to the MEA portal, he claimed that he was not being allowed to go. It’s a matter of great shame.”

“He said he was being invited to talk about the Delhi model. But similar invites had been sent to mayors of Gujarat and Pune. His lies have now been revealed.”

Over his visit, Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The invitation is a matter of pride for the country. Blocking a chief minister from attending such an event is against the interests of the country."

(With agency inputs)

