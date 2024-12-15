What Bengaluru police said on arrest of Atul Subash's wife in abetment to suicide case

Bengaluru Police have arrested Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of 34-year-old engineer techie Atul Subhash, days after Atul died by suicide alleging harassment by Nikita and her family, officials said in a statement on Sunday. Police have also arrested Nikita's mother Visha and brother Anurag from Gurugram. Police released a picture of Atul Subhash's wife and her family after their arrest.

Subhash was found hanging in his apartment in Bengaluru on December 9, leaving behind a note that alleged harassment by his estranged wife and her family. A case of abetment to suicide has been filed against Singhania and her family members.

The police investigation revealed that Subhash was involved in a contentious legal battle over divorce and child custody, which he claimed contributed to his emotional distress. Singhania and her family members had demanded ₹3 crore to withdraw cases against Subhash and ₹30 lakh for visitation rights to see his son.

In a press release the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, Bangalore City said:

"In connection with the suicide case of Atul Subhash, aged 34 the following arrests have been made:

- Accused A1, Nikita Singhania, was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, on the morning of 14-12-2024.

- Accused A2, Visha Singhania, and Accused A3, Anurag Singhania, were arrested in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, on the morning of 14-12-2024.

The accused were brought before the Hon'ble Court and remanded in judicial custody as per the Court's order."

Singhania and her family members had filed anticipatory bail pleas in the Allahabad High Court, seeking to avoid arrest as the police investigation intensified.

Atul Subhash suicide case

The 34-year-old software engineer died by suicide on December 9, leaving behind a devastating 24-page note and an 80-minute video that detailed alleged harassment by his wife, Nikita, and her family. Atul Subhash, accused them of filing false cases, including dowry harassment, unnatural sex, and murder, which he claimed caused him immense emotional and financial distress.

Subhash's note, which began each page with the phrase "justice is due," revealed a troubled marriage that began with high hopes. He met Nikita on a matchmaking website in 2019, and they had a son the following year. However, the relationship turned sour when Nikita and her family allegedly demanded huge sums of money from Subhash to set up businesses. When he refused, arguments ensued, and Nikita eventually left home with their son in 2021.

Subhash's tragic death has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for stronger legal protections for men in strained marital relationships.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).